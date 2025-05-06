Pitt Hosting Ohio State Next Season
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will face a Power Five Team at home next season, one they faced on the road last season.
Pitt will host Ohio State on Nov. 28, Black Friday, at the Petersen Events Center, which the program announced via press release.
The Panthers were always going to host the Buckeyes this season, after they traveled to Columbus, Ohio last season, but the Panthers hadn't released the date for the matchup.
Pitt faced Ohio State last season on Black Friday, which served as one of their best wins of the season.
The Panthers battled back from numerous deficits vs. the Buckeyes, including 48-39 at halftime and 55-43 with 17:40 remaining in the second half, as they went on a 20-2 run and took 63-58 lead with 8:44 remaining.
Ohio State would retake the lead, but Pitt stayed in it and forced the game into overtime.
The Buckeyes led for almost the entire overtime period, including a four-point lead with 16 seconds remaining, but Panthers guard Jaland Lowe drew a foul from the 3-point line, cutting the deficit to one point.
Ohio State then held a two-point lead with six seconds left, before Zack Austin hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving Pitt a 91-90 victory.
Lowe starred in the game, scoring 28 points and making 10-of-11 shots from the foul line, while fellow guard Ish Leggett dropped 22 points himself.
Austin scored 16 points and shot 5-for-8 from 3-point range, while forward Papa Amadou Kante had the best game of his young career, scoring 12 points, shooting 3-for-4 from the field and 6-for-9 from the free throw line, while grabbing four rebounds.
Pitt and Ohio State have faced off 26 times in their long history, with Ohio State holding a 15-12 advantage in the series.
The Panthers have won all three games this century, as they took down the Buckeyes on the road on Dec. 19, 2001, 62-55, and they dominated them at the Petersen Events Center on Dec. 18, 2002, 69-49, plus the win last season.
Pitt will also face rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl this season, their only other confirmed opponent for the 2025-26 season so far. There is no date currently for that matchup.
