Pitt Football Offer Report: Edge Chris Whitehead

Reviewing a recent offer from the Pitt Panthers, 2027 pass rusher Chris Whitehead.

Sep 2, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Panthers helmet on the sidelines against the Wofford Terriers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Last week, the Pitt Panthers extended an offer to a very promising young edge rusher in Chris Whitehead.

The Chesterfield (Va.) Lloyd C. Bird rising junior is so promising that 247Sports ranks the 6-foot-5, 210-pound recruit No. 31 overall nationally, No. 6 at the edge position, and No. 1 overall in the state of Virginia among the 2027 class.

It's worth noting that 247Sports do not rank Whitehead particularly high compared to other networks.

On3 lists Whitehead as the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2027 class, the No. four edge rusher nationally, and the No. 1 prospect in Virginia. Meanwhile, Rivals lists Whitehead No. 29 overall nationally in the 2027 cycle.

Last season as a junior, Whitehead recorded 30 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries as only a sophomore. However, 2024 wasn't necessarily his breakout season.

Among both underclassman seasons, he recorded 58 total tackles, 31 tackles for loss, and 20 sacks as Whitehead was a dominant player as a freshman on varsity.

The Panthers represent just one of more than two dozen scholarship offers, a list that includes Appalachian State, Delaware, East Carolina, Florida State, Georgia, James Madison, Liberty, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, NC State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Old Dominion, Penn State, Rutgers, SMU, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.

