Report: Pitt WR Turned Down Enticing NIL Offers
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers had one of their starting wide outs look at other options during the spring transfer portal window, before returning to the school.
Pitt junior wide receiver Kenny Johnson had NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) offers from other schools of around $1 million if he would transfer there, according to a recent report from Stephen Thompson of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Johnson met with Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi about a week before the spring transfer portal window closed on April 25.
Thompson also reported that negotiations for more money for Johnson took longer that anticipated, but that both Pitt and Johnson's team came out pleased with his return to the program.
Johnson came to Pitt out of Dallastown High School in York, Pa. as a three-star wide receiver in the Class of 2023. He picked Pitt over offers from ACC schools in Boston College, Louisville and Virginia Tech, Big Ten schools in Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers and Wisconsin, and Big 12 schools in Cincinnati and West Virginia.
He played all 12 games as a true freshman in 2023, starting three at wide receiver, while making 15 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.
Johnson excelled as a kickoff returner, with 15 returns for 347 yards, 23.1 average, seventh best in the ACC. Johnson also had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against North Carolina, which tied for the longest in the FBS last season. He earned an All-ACC Honorable Mention for his efforts as a kickoff returner.
He had another solid season as a sophomore in 2024, starting 12 of 13 games, with the 23-20 home loss to No. 20 Clemson in Week 12 the only one he came off the bench for.
Johnson made 46 catches for 537 yards, 11.7 yards per reception, and three touchdowns. He ranked third on the Panthers for both receptions and receiving yards. He also returned 22 kickoffs for 459 yards, 20.9 yards per kickoff, and returned 10 punts for 65 yards, with his 524 combined return yards leading the ACC and ranking 13th in the FBS.
He finished with seven catches for a career-high 105 yards and a touchdown in the 55-24 home win over Kent State in the season opener. He also posted a career-high eight catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in the 48-25 road defeat to No. 20 SMU in Week 10.
Pitt lost top wide receiver target Konata Mumpfield to graduation, who finished with 52 catches for 813 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. The Los Angeles Rams took Mumpfield in the Seventh Round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Johnson is one of three returning starters at wide receiver for Pitt, along redshirt senior Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. and senior Censere "C.J." Lee. Redshirt sophomore Zion Fowler-El and redshirt freshman Tyreek Robinson return as well.
Pitt added to their wide receiver corps in the winter transfer portal window in sixth year Deuce Spann from Florida State and redshirt sophomore Cataurus "Blue" Hicks from Louisville.
Pitt also signed three wide receivers in their Class of 2025, who all enrolled early. This features Tony Kinselr out of Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Fla., Bryce Yates from Matoaca High School in Chesterfield, Va. and Cameron Sapp from Miami Palmetto High School in Miami.
