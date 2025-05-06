Pitt Football Offer Report: Texas 4-Star Dhillon McGee
This morning, four-star rising junior cornerback/receiver Dhillon McGee added the Pitt Panthers to his offer list alongside Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Nebraska, North Texas, OIe Miss, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, UNLV, USC, UTEP, UTSA, and Wisconsin.
At 6-foot-0.5, 165 pounds, McGee has been an underclassman playmaker at Red Oak High School in recent seasons, the latest four-star recruit in several Power Four skill position recruits that Texas program has churned out in recent years.
A class ahead of McGee as a fellow Red Oak Hawk was 2026 four-star slot receiver Brayden Robinson, who will take official visits at Miami on June 6-8, followed by a June 13-15 trip to Ohio State, then a Notre Dame official visit on June 20-22. Miami is also considered a contender for Robinson who has a July 20 commitment announcement date in place.
While Red Oak carries McGee in the 2027 class and Robinson in the 2026 cycle, the Hawks produced another nationally-pursued pass-catcher in the 2025 class, high-three-star receiver Taz Williams Jr.
Williams Jr. collected well over 50 scholarship offers, ranging from Alabama, Georgia, and LSU to Michigan, Notre Dame, and Ohio State to Miami, Oregon, USC, and his eventual in-state landing spot at Baylor.
The Hawks also produced Williams Jr's teammate in three-star receiver Charles Taplin, a Michigan State Spartan.
Circling back to McGee, a three-sport athlete who plays baseball and football along with running track (10.51 personal record in the 100 meters), he soared well beyond a dozen scholarship offers and he's still yet to finish his sophomore year.
The two-way speedster ranked No. 216 overall nationally in the 2027 class, No. 26 among cornerbacks nationally, and No. 33 in the state of Texas, per 247Sports in-house rankings.
According to the industry average (247Sports Composite rankings), McGee lists as the No. 144 overall nationally, No. 16 cornerback in the 2027 cycle, and the No. 24 overall prospect in the state of Texas.
All things considered, it makes sense that the Pitt Panthers coaching staff decided to pull the trigger on McGee. To be fair, with his 3.8 GPA in play, a scholarship offer handed to the four-star Texan would make sense coming from virtually any college program.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
* S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
