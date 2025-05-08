Pitt Football Offer Report: 2026 TE Wyatt Villarreal
On paper, there's a lot to like about 2026-class tight end recruit Wyatt Villarreal.
There's a lot to like in reality, too.
He plays in a competitive division in Celine (Tx.) High School, Villarreal is 6-foot-5, 225-pound athlete at a position of need, he's physically strong and very capable when blocking in line, out of the slot, out wide, at the line of scrimmage, and upfield in space.
Name the key skill set needed to thrive at the college level at his position, and Villarreal proves very capable with the potential to strengthen that aspect of his overall tight end tools.
When you turn on the film and look into the ways in which the rising senior impacted his program last season, you see a very strong short-to-intermediate attack as a receiver, and he shows an ability to execute double moves with a smooth and well-trained routes, and his ability to elevate, and fight for the football at the catch point, often winning those battles.
On Wednesday, when the Panthers came calling, Arizona, Oregon State, and Washington State represented Villarreal three Power Four offers. Pittsburgh became the fourth school to offer the three-star Texan. If that trend continues through the rest of the offseason.
When it comes to the 2026 recruits offered by Pittsburgh this week, given official visit season begins in less than a month, it'll be interesting to see who among the newest names on the board could book official visits.
The tight end position is crucial for the Panthers this cycle, prospects like Javonte Williams and Adam Land set for official visits on June 12-14. In-state tight end Lucas Shanafelt was initially set for an official visit, too, but he's since committed to Stanford.
Adding Villarreal to the official visitor list would be an important development. So, keep an eye on the Texan.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
