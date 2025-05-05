Pitt Assistant Coach Visits Priority TE Recruit
It was no surprise to see Javonte Williams post photos on social media during a visit from Pitt Panthers assistant coach Jacob Bronowski.
Without question, tight end is one of the most important position groups for the Pitt Panthers in the 2026 cycle, and Williams is one of the most talented among tight ends currently considering the ACC program.
Currently, while Gavin Bartholomew prepares for the NFL after being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, Jake Overman enters his final collegiate season as Bartholomew's replacement for the starting tight end position.
Meanwhile, Malachi Thomas will be a rising sophomore with just two catches for 22 yards under his belt in Pittsburgh, and Max Hunt is an early-enrollment freshman, arguably the top two tight ends behind Overman.
Williams has visited Pittsburgh on multiple occasions, most recently on March 20 during Pitt's spring camp following a Junior Day trip on January 14, landing the offer from the Panthers that day.
Bronowski's trip to Maryland to visit Williams wasn't his first as less than two weeks after Pitt extended the offer to the Potomac (Md.) The Bullis School standout, the young tight ends coach/special teams coordinator traveled to see the rising senior.
Last season as a junior, Williams put together 35 catches for 679 yards and 20 touchdowns. He's an excellent receiver from the tight end position, the type of prospect who could make an impact in the Pitt offense as an underclassman so long as he continues to trend in the right direction.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* LB/S Marus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
