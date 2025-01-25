Pitt Football Offers Michigan WR Commit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have scoured the nation for the best football talent and targeted players that have already committed elsewhere.
Jaylen Pile, a wide receiver in the Class of 2026, who is already committed to Michigan, announced that he received an offer from Pitt. Special teams coordinator/tight ends Jacob Bronowski was the one who made him that offer.
Pile plays for Parish Episcopal School in Dallas, Texas and had a sensational junior season, making 63 catches for 1,367 yards, 21.7 yards per reception, and 19 touchdowns in 2024.
His sophomore season in 2023 saw him make 16 catches for 427 yards, 26.7 yards per reception, and five touchdowns, helping Parish win their fifth consecutive TAPPS Division I Title (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools).
Pile, who stands at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, is a great route runner, using his skill and quickness to evade his defenders. He also relishes one-on-one matchups, going up for contested catches or beating out a defensive back with his legs.
Pile committed back to Michigan on Oct. 16. Pitt is the first school that offered him since his commitment.
His connection to the Panthers is through their recent commitment in Class of 2026 three-star quarterback Angelo Renda. Renda played with Pile as a freshman at his current high school, Southlake Carroll, before Pile transferred to Parish.
Pile also holds offers from ACC schools in Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Syracuse and Virginia Tech, Big Ten schools in Illinois, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State, Washington and Wisconsin, SEC schools in Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Tennessee, Big 12 schools in Arizona and Utah, as well as Notre Dame, Arkansas State, UNLV and Tulsa.
His father is Willie Pile, who played defensive back for Virginia Tech in college and then both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL.
Rivals rates him as four-star in the Class of 2026, the No. 52 wide receiver and No. 35 recruit in Texas.
247Sports and On3 both rated him as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him No. 140 at his position and No. 111 in the state, while On3 ranked him No. 153 at wide receiver and No. 127 in Texas.
