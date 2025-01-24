Pitt 2025 ACC Opener Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers found out who they'll open their ACC play against in the 2025 football season.
Pitt will face Louisville on Sept. 27 at Acrisure Stadium, a Week 5 matchup, with kickoff time not determined yet.
The Panthers and Cardinals will meet for the fourth straight season, which saw the home team win each matchup. The Cardinals won 24-10 in 2022 and 37-9 in Week 13 in 2024, while the Panthers got the upset over the then ranked No. 14 Cardinals, 38-21 in Week 7 in 2023.
The ACC decided to have their football schedule release over three dates. They started with the Week 0 and Week 1 games on Jan. 23 and then did the ACC opener for all 17 teams on Jan. 24 on ACC PM at 4:00 p.m. They will complete the full schedule release on Jan. 27 on the ACC Network and ESPN2 from 9-11 p.m.
Pitt knows its eight opponents next season in the ACC, with the conference releasing all of its members schedules from 2024-2030 back in 2023, after the additions of Cal and Stanford from the Pac-12 and SMU from the American.
They will also host Boston College, Miami and NC State and travel for their games against Florida State, Georgia Tech, Stanford and Syracuse.
The Panthers face both the Eagles and the Orange every season, home-and-away, from 2024-30. They dominated the Orange, 41-13, in Week 9 at home, which included five interceptions and three pick-sixes, while losing 34-23 to the Eagles on the road in Week 14.
Pitt will face former ACC Coastal Division Foe Miami for the first time since 2022, which resulted in a 42-16 win on the road to end the season. Miami is 7-3 against Pitt in ACC play.
They will also host NC State for the first time since 2020, a 30-29 defeat at home. They also lost to NC State back in 2017 at home, 35-17.
Pitt faces Florida State for the fourth time in conference play, losing to eventual Heisman in quarterback Jameis Winston and the National Champions, 41-13 at home in 2013 for their first ACC game. They would dominate FSU in 2020 on the road, 41-17, but also suffered a 24-7 defeat at Acrisure Stadium in Week 10 of 2023.
The Panthers went 6-4 against the Yellow Jackets when they were in the Coastal Division, but lost the last matchup, 26-21 at home in 2022.
Pitt will face Stanford for the first time in the ACC and just the fifth time all-time, with their last meeting a 14-13 defeat in the 2018 Sun Bowl.
Pitt now has four dates known for this season, along with FCS program Duquesne in the City Game in Week 1, Aug. 30, and Central Michigan in Week 2, Sept.6, both at home, along with rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on the road in Week 3, Sept. 13.
The only date not known for the non-conference is against Notre Dame at home, which they'll find out during the full schedule release. Their long-standing rival has a deal with the ACC, which forces them to play five teams in the conference annually.
