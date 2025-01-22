Pitt Football Lands First Class of 2026 Commitment
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers got their first football commitment in the Class of 2026, as they look to build for the future.
Angelo Renda, a quarterback who plays for Southlake Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area, announced his commitment to Pitt on Twitter.
Renda also held offers from ACC foe SMU, Jacksonville State and UTSA. Pitt offered him back on Jan. 3 and then both offesnive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kade Bell and special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski recently visited him at Southlake Carroll.
He played in 16 games as a junior in the 2024 season, completing 257-of-360 passes, 71.4%, for 3,901 yards, 243.8 per game, and 40 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He also uses his feet to create plays for himself in the passing game and also on the ground, with 95 rushes for 667 yards, 7.0 yards per carry, and 14 touchdowns.
He stands at 6-foot and 180 pounds, but his speed and ability to manuever outside of the pocket makes it difficult for defenses to account for him. He also has a great arm and knows where to locate his passes for his receivers for big plays.
His play led Southlake Carroll to a 15-1 record and to the Texas Class 6A State Title game, where they lost to Vandergrift, 24-17. He completed 27-of-39 passes, 69.2%, for two touchdowns and two interceptions in the defeat.
247Sports rates Renda as a three-star, the No. 72 quarterback and No. 113 recruit in Texas in the Class of 2026. Rivals, On3 and ESPN have not given a rating as of now.
Renda is the second quarterback that Bell has brought in, with Mason Heintschel coming in as a part of the Class of 2025 out of Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio.
When he comes to Pitt, he'll have Heintschel, along with Eli Holstein and Julian Dugger along with him in the quarterback room.
Pitt has hosted two junior days so far and is currently recruiting heavily in Texas, as they try and build up their Class of 2026 going forward.
