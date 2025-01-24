Pitt Football Lands 2025 QB Commit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are not finished with their Class of 2025, as they landed another commitment.
Beau Jackson, who is a Class of 2025 quarterback recruit, announced that he committed to Pitt on Twitter.
Jackson played for West Bloomfield High School in West Bloomfield, Mich., about 25 miles northwest of downtown Detroit.
He committed to Pitt over offers from Colorado and MAC schools in Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Miami (Ohio).
On3 rated Jackson as a three-star in the Class of 2025 and the No. 109 quarterback recruit. Both 247Sports and Rivals rated Jackson as a two-star recruit, with 247Sports ranking him No. 218 at his position and the No. 78 recruit in Michigan, while Rivals gave him a 5.4 rating.
Jackson stands at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds and has a commanding presence in the pocket. He has a strong arm and will sit under heavy defensive pressure, while still making accurate, long throws to his wide receivers.
He also knows how to make quick decisions and shows great maturity in difficult situations for someone who is still 17 years old.
Pitt lost three quarterbacks this offseason to the transfer portal. This includes redshirt freshman Ty Dieffenbach, who landed at Cal Poly and redshirt juniors in Nate Yarnell, who went to Texas State, plus walk-on in Jake Frantl, who transferred back home to Division III powerhouse, Wisconsin-Whitewater.
He is the second quarterback in the Class of 2025, joining three-star Mason Heintschel, who starred at Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio.
Jackson is also the second quarterback commitment for the Panthers this week, along with Class of 2026 three-star recruit Angelo Renda, who plays for Southlake Carroll High School down in Texas.
He and Heintschel will join three quarterbacks at Pitt in starter in rising redshirt sophomore Eli Holstein, backup in rising redshirt freshman Julian Dugger and walk-on in rising redshirt sophomore David Lynch.
Jackson will come to Pitt as a preffered walk-on (PWO), earning his offer back on Dec. 19 from offesnive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kade Bell, but will have his chance to earn a scholarship later on.
