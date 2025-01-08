Pitt Football Targeting Texas Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are targeting a talented transfer from one of the best programs in the nation.
Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported that Pitt is one of the teams involved in recruiting Texas junior edge rusher Justice Finkley, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 13.
Finkley was an All-American and two-time All-state honoree at Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Ala., a suburb of Birmingham.
He made 96 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 24 pressures as a senior, helping him earn a spot in the 2021 Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game and the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game.
Finkley was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022, with ESPN rating him No. 103 in the nation, the No. 12 edge rusher and No. 6 in Alabama, 247Sports ranking him No. 107 in the country, No. 10 at his position and No. 7 in the state, Rivals rating him No. 164 in his class, No. 17 at strongside defensive end and No. 7 in Alabama and On3 ranking him
He played in 162 snaps in 12 games for Texas as a true freshman in 2022, with seven tackles (one solo), half a tackle for loss, half a sack and one quarterback hurry, which came in the Red River Rivalry vs. Oklahoma.
Finkley would play in all 14 games of the 2023 season for the Longhorns, 284 snaps, with 14 tackles (eight solo), three tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble.
He appeared in six games this season and just 95 snaps, with five tackles (one solo) and one quarterback hit.
Hummer and Zenitz also reported that Finkley has already visited schools like Minnesota, Mississippi State and rival West Virginia and schools like Arizona, Georgia Tech and Nebraska.
The Panthers have lost six defensive linemen to the transfer portal, including three defensive ends in redshirt junior Chief Borders, redshirt freshman David Ojiegbe and freshman Sincere Edwards. They also lost starter Nate Matlack, who chose to graduate.
Rising redshirt junior Jimmy Scott is the only returner at defensive end for the Panthers who played meaningful snaps.
Pitt has added three defensive ends from the transfer portal after visits this weekend in rising redshirt senior Joey Zelinksy from Eastern Michigan and rising seventh year Blaine Spires from Utah State and rising redshirt sophomore Jaeden Moore from Oregon.
The Panthers may not need Finkley at this time, but with what they've lost at defensive end, a fourth addition in the transfer portal wouldn't come as too surprising.
