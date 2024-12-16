Pitt Starting DL Duo Returning in 2025
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have two of their defensive line starters back for 2025, giving them some continuity for a position group that needs it.
Redshirt sophomores in defensive tackle Nick James and defensive end Jimmy Scott both announced on Twitter that they will return to the Panthers for 2025. This will mark James' second season with the program and the fourth for Scott.
Alliance 412, the NIL Collective that represents Pitt student-athletes, had their symbol at the bottom of the announcement, likely playing a role in that return.
James hails from Pratville, Ala. and played his first two seasons for Pratville High School, making 78 stops, four sacks, and 21 tackles for loss. He then transferred to powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. and posted 30 tackles, 25 solo, one sack, one interception, and one fumble recovery.
Rivals and ESPN both rated him as a four-star in the Class of 2022, with Rivals rating him the No. 16 defensive tackle and No. 34 recruit in Florida and ESPN ranking him No. 229 in the country. He would commit to Indiana over numerous Power Five offers, including Pitt.
James played in just four games as a freshman for Indiana. He made three tackles on the season, including two in the season opener vs. Illinois.
He then played in all 12 games for the Hoosiers in 2023, making four tackles. He had two tackles and a sack vs. the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Week 8.
James transferred to Pitt in Dec. 2023 and had a solid season in 2024, making 10 starts and playing in 11 games. He made 19 tackles (seven solo), two sacks and one pass breakup on the year.
Scott played for St. Francis High School in Hamburg, N.Y., near Buffalo, where he had an excellent senior season in 2021. He made 43 tackles, five sacks and forced a fumble as a defensive end and scored seven touchdowns on offense as a running back.
He was a finalist for the Trench Trophy, presented to Western New York’s Lineman of the Year, and received first team All-Western New York honors for his play.
On3 and 247Sports both rated Scott as four-star in the Class of 2022, while Rivals had him as a three-star. All three sites had him as the third best recruit in New York.
Scott would commit to Pitt over other schools in Boston College and Rutgers, who he also took official visits to.
He redshirted his freshman season in 2022, playing no games, but made an impact in 2023. He played in 11 games, serving as a reserve defensive end, and made eight tackles (two solo) and one tackle for loss.
Scott started all 12 games at defensive end for Pitt in 2024, making 28 tackles (19 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.
His best game came in the 17-15 win at home vs. Cal in Week 7. He made season-highs with six tackles (five solo), 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, earning ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors.
Scott and James are two of four defensive linemen that said they'll come back for Pitt next season, along with redshirt sophomore Sean FitzSimmons and freshman Jahsear Whittington.
Sophomore offensive lineman BJ Williams and both rising sixth years in tight endJake Overmanand defensive back Rashad Battle did the same and announced they're returning last week.
