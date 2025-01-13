Pitt Football Makes Top 5 For 3-Star WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have started their work recruiting the Class of 2026 more aggresively and have gotten closer with one of their targets.
Nyqir Helton, a wide receiver in the Class of 2026, announced his top five schools, including Pitt, along with ACC foes in Boston College and Syracuse and Big Ten schools, featuring Rutgers and Illinois.
Helton plays for Winslow Township High School in Atco, N.J., 25-30 miles southeast of Philadelphia, where Pitt special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski visited him back on Jan. 9, likely playing a role in them making his top five.
Pitt offered Helton way back in October 2023, with former wide receivers/quarterbacks coach Tiquan Underwood making it, who is now on the New England Patriots coaching staff.
Other schools that offered Helton include Big Ten schools in Indiana, Maryland, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin, two other Power Four schools in Kentucky and West Virginia, along with mid-major schools in Akron, Charlotte, UConn, East Carolina, Temple, and Western Michigan.
He starred as a junior for Winslow Township in 2024, making 47 catches for 857 yards, 18.2 yards per catch and 18.9 yards after the catch, for 13 touchdowns. He also played as a defensive back, with 20 tackles, four interceptions, including one for a touchdown, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Standing at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, some of his best skills include his knack for making contested catches, great route-running, top speed and a quick change of direction that defensive backs can't contend with.
Helton is a consensus three-star recruit in the Class of 2026 on the recruiting sites, as 247Sports ranks him as the No. 111 wide receiver and No. 12 recruit in New Jersey, Rivals ranks him the No. 25 athlete and No. 8 in the state, while On3 ranks him the No. 135 wide receiver and No. 16 recruit in New Jersey.
Pitt hasn't landed any players in the Class of 2026 yet, but recently hosted their Junior Day, which will help them in their recruiting efforts going forward in the future.
