Pitt Football Offers WPIAL 2028 ATH
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue looking for great talent around western Pennsylvania and offered a talented player from nearby.
Brandon Murphy, an athlete in the Class of 2028 who plays for nearby Clairton High School in the WPIAL, announced on Twitter that he received an offer from Pitt.
Murphy attended Pitt Junior Day, where the program hosts recruits for a visit and brings them to the basketball game at the Petersen Events Center, where Pitt lost to Louisville, 82-78.
Panthers secondary coach/associate head coach Cory Sanders made the offer to Murphy, as the team sees him as a defensive back at the collegiate level.
This is Murphy's fourth offer, as he received offers from Syracuse, Temple and Akron before his freshman season.
He had a solid 2024 for Clairton, making 103 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery on defense. He also added 185 yards rushing and three touchdowns on offense.
Murphy also led Clairton to a 13-1 season, making the WPIAL Class 1A Championship at Acrisure Stadium, before losing a close one, 21-20 to Fort Cherry.
Pitt has history with Clairton, as they landed three talents from there in the Class of 2013 in wide receiver Tyler Boyd and defensive backs in Terrish Webb and Titus Howard.
The three of them had an incredible four seasons with the Clairton Bears from 2009-12, holding a 63-1 record and winning four straight WPIAL and PIAA Class 1A Titles.
Boyd would have the better of the careers at Pitt, playing three seasons. His 254 catches and 3,361 receiving yards in his career rank as the most for a Pitt player in program history. He also has 21 receiving touchdowns, tied for sixth most in a Pitt career.
Murphy is the second WPIAL player in the Class of 2028 with a Pitt offer, joining Hopewell quarterback James "Booboo" Armstrong.
WPIAL Class of 2026 with Pitt Offers
Davieon Taylor-Aliquippa, LB
Colsen Gatten-Central Catholic, LB/ATH
Brendan Alexander-Central Valley, OL/DL
Matt Sieg-Fort Cherry, QB/S (Penn State Commit)
David Davis-Imani Christian, DB/RB
Da'Ron Barksdale-Steel Valley, ATH
Kyshawn Robinson-Westinghouse (City League) (Top 6)
Reston Lehman-Peters Township, EDGE/OLB
Lawrence Timmons-Pine Richland, DB
WPIAL Class of 2027 with Pitt Offers
Sa'Nir Brooks-Aliquippa, RB/SS/ATH
Larry Moon III-Aliquippa, DB
Zachary Gleason Jr.-Central Catholic, DB/ATH
Jimmy Kalis-Central Catholic, OT
Jance Henry-Central Valley, RB
Gabriel Jenkins-Imani Christian Academy, ATH
Kemon Spell-McKeesport, RB (Penn State Commit)
Carter Bonner-Penn Hills, CB
Khalil Taylor-Seton La-Salle, ATH
Armand Hill-West Mifflin, ATH
WPIAL Class of 2028 with Pitt Offers
Brandon Murphy-Clairton, ATH/DB
James "BooBoo" Armsrong-Hopewell, QB
