Pitt Women's Basketball Sets Division I Record In Comeback Win
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Panthers trailed by 32, 46-14, with a minute to go in the second quarter of the Pitt Women's Basketball matchup against the SMU Mustangs. When the clock hit zero, however, the Panthers emerged victorious by 13 in a 72-59 win.
The 32 point comeback by the Panthers is tied for the largest comeback in Division 1 Women's Basketball history, shared with Texas State, who trailed UTSA 40-8 before winning 73-71 in overtime on February 18, 2006. Now, the Panthers are the sole record holders for largest comeback in a win in regulation in the history of Division 1 Women's Basketball.
Highlighted by the deep-ball effort by Marley Washenitz and the post prescence of Khadija Faye, the Panthers were able to overcome the deficit and win quite handily.
Another record set by the team was tying the NCAA record for fewest points allowed in a quarter, as the Panthers held the Mustangs scoreless in the entirety of the third quarter. This was also the first time the Panthers achieved this, beating their previous low of 2 in a November 21, 2016 win over Loyola.
The team began the game quite listless on both sides of the ball, being held to 7 compared to SMU's 32 points in the first quarter of the contest.
The Panthers now boast a 1-4 ACC record, and are 9-9 on the season overall. That being said, the Panthers have not had a win of this caliber in years, and will look to build on the momentum from this game as they finish out the remainder of conference play.
