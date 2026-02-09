Pitt Trying to Flip Florida State DB Commit

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers are one of three schools targeting Class of 2027 three-star Florida State defensive back commit Jemari Foreman, Rivals' Marcus Benjamin reported .

The other programs that "will likely remain in contention until the very end" with Pitt are Oklahoma and Cal.

Ferguson has been committed to Florida State since September. According to Benjamin, Foreman said that his commitment to the Seminoles is "still going strong."

"I'm trying to find the best fit for me and see if I'm what a coach is looking for in a player."



However, Pitt has continued to push under new defensive coordinator Cory Sanders , who Foreman says he has a good relationship with.

“I talk to them a lot. I talked to them a couple of days ago. I haven’t set any spring visits yet,” Foreman told Benjamin.

While Foreman has not set up a spring visit with Pitt, he said that he plans to see the Panthers, Oklahoma, Cal and Louisville in the coming months.

“After I take all of my visits, we are going to see,” Foreman said of shutting his recruitment down at some point via Benjamin. “I’m trying to find the best fit for me and see if I’m what a coach is looking for in a player.”

Scouting Foreman

Foreman stands at 6-foot, 165 pounds and plays at Plantation High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The 247Sports Composite lists Foreman as the No. 62 player from Florida, the No. 56 safety in the class and the No. 588 player overall. The Rivals Industry Rankings has Foreman as the No. 55 player from Florida, the No. 50 cornerback in the class and the No. 553 player overall.

According to his MaxPreps profile, Foreman is coming off an impressive 2025 season. He posted 70 total tackles, nine for a loss, a sack, a whopping 10 interceptions, two pick-sixes and 11 pass breakups.

Through three seasons at Plantation, Foreman has 121 total tackles, 12 for a loss, 1.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, three pick-sixes, 20 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one recovery and a blocked punt.

Pitt's 2027 Class

The Panthers could use some more defensive back help. Pitt currently has four Class of 2027 commits in running back Tyler Reid , wide receiver Jacob Thomas , quarterback Kevin Verpaele and offensive lineman Colin Urrea.

Not only does Pitt not have a defensive back commit, but the Panthers also lack depth in some areas. Kentrail McRae is the lone cornerback scholarship freshman signee in 2026, while transfers Raion Strader and Kanye Thompson will be one-and-dones .

At safety, the Panthers have decent depth, but the transfer portal could play a factor next season. All eight safeties on Pitt's 2026 roster will be eligible to return in 2027, but several will likely transfer if buried on the depth chart.

Adding a versatile player like Foreman could be beneficial, not only for his obvious skills, but also given how much turnover there is in college football nowadays.

