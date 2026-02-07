Pitt Blown Out by SMU After Abysmal Second Half

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers had a strong showing early on, but faltered in the second half in a 86-67 loss to SMU at the Petersen Events Center.

This loss drops the Panthers to 9-15 overall, 2-9 in the ACC and 7-8 at home, while the Mustangs improve to 16-8 overall, 5-5 in the ACC and 3-4 on the road.

Pitt has now lost three straight games, as suffered a 63-52 loss to then ranked No. 22 Clemson on Jan. 31 and a 67-47 blowout to No. 18 Virginia on Feb. 3, both on the road. It is also Pitt's fifth loss in the past six games.

The Panthers fall to 0-3 all-time vs. the Mustangs and 0-2 since they joined the ACC, losing 83-62 on Feb. 11, 2025 in Dallas, Texas for their first conference matchup.

Close First Half Between Pitt and SMU

SMU and Pitt kept it close throughout the first half, with no lead bigger than six points, as the home team led 19-13 at the 10:17 mark.

The Mustangs took the lead back, 22-21, on a 9-2 run over the next three minutes, with sophomore center Samet Yiğitoğlu making two baskets in the paint on the run.

Both teams went back and forth, with six lead changes, that saw SMU take a slim 34-32 lead at halftime, thanks to senior guards Boopie Miller making a layup and B.J. Edwards hitting a 3-pointer.

Pitt only scored one basket over the final six minutes of the first half, with senior guard/forward Barry Dunning making a layup with 11 seconds remaining, as they missed eight straight shots.

Dunning led the Panthers with nine points in the first half, as all seven players who stepped on the floor scored. The Panthers shot 5-for-10 inside the arc, but 5-for-18 from 3-point range in the first half, with seven makes on 10 foul shots as well.

Yiğitoğlu scored 11 points for SMU and Edwards provided nine points as well, as they also struggled shooting, 44.8% from the field and 3-for-11, 27.8% from behind the arc.

SMU Dominates Pitt in Second Half

The Mustangs came out of halftime with a 9-0 run, forcing Panthers head coach Jeff Capel to take a timeout as the road team extended their advantage to 43-32.

SMU went on a 9-0 run soon after, with senior guard Jaron Pierre Jr. making a 3-pointer and a layup, making it a 61-41 lead.

Pitt struggled massively shooting in the second half, missing the first five shots to start the period and then eight consecutive shots over a three minute period that allowed SMU to build a 20-point lead.

The Panthers were terrible defensively vs. the Mustangs in the period, allowing them to shoot 19-for-27 from the field (70.4%), 6-for-10 from 3-point range (60%) and 8-for-10 from the foul line (80%).

Pierre and Miller led SMU with 14 points and 11 points respectively in the second half, missing just one shot from the field combined, as they outscored Pitt 52-35.

Pitt shot 12-for-33 from the field, 36.4%, and 3-for-15 from 3-point range, but did shot 8-for-9 from the foul line.

Senior forward Cameron Corhen was the only player in double digits for the Panthers in the second half, with 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting from the field.

Players of the Game

Pierre was sensational for the Mustangs, leading them with 21 points and shooting 8-for-11 from the field and 3-for-6 from 3-point range with two free throws.

Miller also had a strong showing for SMU, with 20 points and shooting 7-for-11 from the field, with two 3-pointers and four foul shots.

Yiğitoğlu had most of his production in the first half, but ended with 15 points and making seven of his 10 field goal attempts.

The Mustangs outscored Pitt 44-26 in the paint and 25-9 on fastbreak points in the victory.

Corhen led the Panthers with 15 points, while Dunning added 12 points himself in the loss. Sophomore guard Nojus Indrusaitits was also in double-digits with 10 points.

