Post-Visit Q&A: Pitt WR Recruit Carl Jean-Bart
On Saturday, Carl Jean-Bart got his first in-person look at the Pitt Panthers.
The 6-foot, 175-pound receiver is coming off an excellent junior season in the Orlando area, recording nearly 1,400 receiving yards. Jean-Bart has also been a standout in camp settings and in 7-on-7 football, playing under former Pitt quarterback Rod Rutherford.
“Yes, I think he's very under the radar,” Jean-Bart’s head coach Karlos Odum said last week. “They just really don't understand how the ceiling is for this kid. He's put together. He's about 6-feet, 175, but he's really ripped up. Shredded."
“I laser-timed him before he went on spring break. He ran a 4.48 (40-yard dash).”
Last week, the Florida pass-catcher took part in a 7-on-7 tournament in Philadelphia, going 5-1 late last week. On Saturday, he took advantage of the opportunity of being in Pennsylvania to visit Pitt.
On Monday, after returning to Orlando via a 30-hour train ride, Jean-Bart shared details with Inside the Panthers.
I saw the photos you posted on social media of you hanging out with Pat Narduzzi. What was it like meeting the Pitt coaching staff in person?
"It was good talking to everybody, had a good time getting to know everybody. It was good."
What were some things that stuck out to you?
"At the practice, everybody looked like they were having a good time. Everybody looked like they liked each other, no beef on the field, no problems on the field. Everybody was just playing football, working together and trying to get to the NFL. They looked like they were having fun."
Who stuck out to you during your visit?
"I was watching one of their wide receivers, (Kenny) Johnson. My head coach had told me about one of their players who was an Evans (High School) DB, number eight (Tamon Lynum). He had played at (my high school). He transferred from a different college to play up there."
Was there anything that surprised you?
"I did not know that Aaron Donald went there, I did not know that. He went to Pitt. He was a great player."
What did the coaches have to say to you?
"They talked to me, asking what visits I've gone on. If I liked it, and that they'll come down here in the spring to watch me practice for a while, and evaluate me."
Are feeling good about where you're at heading into your senior year?
"Yeah, it's my last year of high school. After that, it's college. So, I've got to get right."
Did it meet your expectations in terms of what you were hoping Pitt would be when you got there?
"Yeah, it definitely met my expectations. I really liked it there a lot. I can see myself going there."
What are your plans moving forward in your recruitment?
"I'll take official visits in June, and then probably in July or in August, before my season I'll be committing to the school I like the most."
How are you feeling about Pitt in the big picture?
"I like them a lot, a lot. They're high in my schools right now. All the coaches are really cool. Everybody looks like they're working hard up there trying to change the program."
