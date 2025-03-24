Pitt Needs These Three Players to Step Up on Offense
Jake Overman
His time is now. Jake Overman was slotted behind Jack Velling and others during his time at Oregon State, the TE2 behind Gavin Bartholomew last year.
This season, the West Coast product is projected to take the TE1 label for the first time in his college career. He’s a bright player - Pac-12 Honor Roll selection - with leadership qualities, as shown in his press conference appearances.
He has ability on the field as a blocker and pass-catcher, but the college football world has only witnessed it in small doses.
Kade Bell has armed Eli Holstein with significant depth at receiver. Returning starters Kenny Johnson and Raphael Williams Jr. lead the way alongside Tyreek Robinson, Zion Fowler-El, and others, including three transfers. Desmond Reid is one of the best players across ACC backfields.
A rerun of the type of performance Bartholomew put together in 2024 could be the last component necessary to field a truly complete, well-rounded offense. Leadership will be important as well in bringing along underclassmen Max Hunt and Malachi Thomas.
Jeffrey Persi
While many point to Eli Holstein’s string of injuries as the crux of the 2024 downfall, don’t overlook Branson Taylor’s season-ending injury during Pitt’s sixth consecutive win last season.
After the left tackle went down permanently, Holstein’s bang-ups began the following week in the final victory of the year versus Syracuse.
The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder was a captain and a very talented bookend. Now Pitt turns the page to a 6-foot-8, 310-pound left tackle in Jeffrey Persi.
Certainly, Persi is physically equipped to keep Holstein steady in the pocket. While he wasn’t able to win a starting job at Michigan without an injury popping up, the Wolverines have been fairly loaded along the offensive line in recent years, owning depth players capable of playing great football elsewhere.
Holstein appears to have the types of weapons necessary to hang a lot of points this year. To do so, he’ll need adequate protection.
Persi will probably be the most important component within that pass protection up front. Pitt needs his best week in and week out.
Kenny Johnson
Pitt receivers coach JJ Laster needs to replace Konata Mumpfield who tallied 52 receptions for 813 and five touchdowns last season.
Lucky for him, he has a pair of starters returning in Kenny Johnson and Raphael Williams Jr. who weren’t far behind Mumpfield last season. The former put together 46 catches for 537 yards and three touchdowns, the latter pitching in 37 catches for 426 yards and six scores.
“(Johnson) is the leader of that group right now, without a question,” Pat Narduzzi said last week. “He's taking control, I think, at this point. He is coaching them up, and he's vocal. He's leading.”
Can Johnson’s leadership as the head of the perimeter pack match his 2025 output, meeting or exceeding Mumpfield’s receiving totals of last season?
Some offenses have a true go-to threat among its receiver roster. Others are more collaborative, a committee approach where there isn’t one standout above the others.
The fact of the matter is the most successful offenses often feature the former rather than the latter. It’s not that a receiver roster with depth isn’t valuable. It’s about having that sure thing on third down or when the team needs a big play.
Pitt needs Johnson to become that player this fall.
