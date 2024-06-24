Pitt Hosts 4-Star 2025 G on Visit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have spent a large part of June recruiting across the country, but they have one major target that has local ties to the area.
Class of 2025 four-star guard Amari Evans is currently taking his official visit to Pitt over June 23-25. He'll meet with head coach Jeff Capel and the rest of the coaching staff, as well as the team, plus tour the facilities, including the Petersen Events Center
Evans posted on his Instagram story of his hotel bed, which had a poster of him in a Pitt uniform and a Panther next to him. It also had a cookie cake, two smaller posters of him in Pitt gear on the bottom left and right of the bed, two lit candles on top of it and an array of snacks at the head of the bed.
Evans started out his high school career in Pittsburgh at Bishop Canevin, but would transfer to Our Savior Lutheran in Bronx, N.Y. He is now with Overtime Elite and playing in Atlanta, Ga.
247Sports ranks Evans as a four-star, No. 114 in the nation and the No. 14 shooting guard in the Class of 2025. On3 also rates him as a four-star, No. 71 in the country and the No. 15 shooting guard in the Class of 2025. ESPN ranks him No. 82 in the U.S., No. 23 in the Southeast Region and No. 5 in Georgia.
He is also teammates with five-star guard Meleek Thomas on the New Heights Lighnitng NYC on the Nike Circuit. Thomas will join him at Overtime Elite for his senior season.
Evans made an unofficial visit to Pitt prior, most recently during the last Christmas break at the end of 2023. They also offered him during that visit as well.
He is a versatile guard that plays great defensively, using his long wingspan to make steals, rebounds and blocks on opponents. He also loves to drive and the rim and pull up from behind the arc, spacing the floor to allow his other teammates to score easier baskets.
Evans averaged 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, respectively, playing on the EYBL Circuit and he earned Overtime Elite Defensive Player of the Year honors earlier this year
Along with Pitt, Evans also went on unofficial visits to Tennessee and Oklahoma State. Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Ilinois are three other schools looking to secure his services as well.
He also holds offers from Big East schools Marquette, Providence, Villanova and Xavier, plus Bryant, Cal Poly, Fordham, Georgia, Manhattan Old Dominion, Penn State, Pepperdine, Robert Morris, Sam Houston State, TCU
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is one of three players that from the Class of 2025 that Pitt will host for official visits. This includes Thomas, who starred at nearby Lincoln Park and was a high school teammate with incoming freshman Brandin Cummings, plus Derek Dixon.
Dixon is a four-star guard that plays for Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. He visited Pitt in early April, as well as ACC foe Virginia.
