Pitt Basketball Reaches Out to Class of 2026 Wing
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have had a solid June when it comes to recruiting, contacting a number of Class of 2026 recruits.
The reason for this recent recruiting upswing is that June 15 marks the first day that NCAA allows college coaches to contact recruits in the Class of 2026. Some coaches start their recruiting at midnight, but every coaching staff will get to work throughout the day, sending out text messages and calling recruits.
One recruit they reached out to recently is wing Imahri Wooten, who plays for Putnam Sciences Academy in Putnam, Conn. He also played for on the Nike EYBL Circuit U16 for City Rocks, based out of New York.
Wooten is a strong wing who stands at 6-foot-5. He has the ability to score anywhere on the floor, whether it's pulling up from behind the arc, driving to the rim or settling for a mid-range jumper. He also loves to find his teammates for easy baskets and plays strong defense, using his long wingspan
He holds offers from Big East schools Seton Hall and St. John's, SEC schools Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, as well as rival West Virginia, ACC foe Georgia Tech, Rhode Island, Old Dominion and Bryant.
Other schools that contacted him, but have not yet offered, include ACC schools like Stanford Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech, Big East schools Marquette and Providence, Big Ten schools Michigan, Penn State and Rutgers, plus Temple, Texas A&M and UCF.
247Sports, On3 and Rivals all rank Wooten as a four-star and one of the top players in the country in the Class of 2026. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 3 player in Connecticut, No. 26 small forward and No. 88 player in the country, while On3 and Rivals have him at No. 118 and No. 54 in the nation, respectively.
Pitt also contacted 12 other recruits from the Class of 2026, including Wooten's teammate at Putnam in four-star center Ben Ahmed.
Wooten was also a teammate of Pitt Class of 2024 commit Amdy Ndiaye, a three-star, 6-foot-11 forward.
