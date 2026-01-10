Pitt Lands Memphis Transfer LB

Former Memphis linebacker DeMarco Ward has committed to the Pitt Panthers just a day after his scheduled visit.

Ward spent his first two years at Florida State. He was a redshirt his first year and played in nine games the next, but didn't put up huge numbers. After transferring to Memphis, Ward vastly improved with the increased opportunity. The redshirt sophomore ended the year with 63 total tackles, one forced fumble and two interceptions which were both returned for touchdowns.

Ward will have two years of eligibility with the Panthers. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 215 pounds, Ward has proven to have the skills and size to be a D1-level linebacker.

Replenishing the Linebacker Room

After the Panthers lost the 'Shark' duo of All-American Kyle Louis to the NFL Draft and All-ACC Rasheem Biles to the transfer portal, there's a lot of work to be done to make sure Pitt has a competent defense next year.

Middle linebacker Braylan Lovelace is set to return for Pitt next season. While he wasn't quite as good as the Shark duo last season, Lovelace is a reliable starter who can come up with huge plays.

Lovelace is coming off his best season with 41 solo tackles, one forced fumble and two interceptions. Redshirt freshman Cameron Lindsey also had a decent season at linebacker, having 19 solo tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

Having the experience of Ward in the linebacker group will be great to fill in the production that is now lost from last season. He has proven that he can put up huge numbers and plays with the opportunity, which he should get a lot of as one of Pitt's best linebackers already.

Oct 12, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) reacts after registering a sack against the California Golden Bears during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 17-15. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Other Transfer Additions

Pitt has definitely lost some key players to the transfer portal, but they have also been hitting the portal hard as of recent for new additions.

UAB tight end Elijah Lagg, Illinois defensive tackle Jeremiah Warren and Oklahoma tight end Carson Kent are just a few of Pitt's recent additions from the transfer portal. The team will also continue to host visits for potential transfers.

The transfer portal has been very chaotic for all of college sports, and that can be seen by how many players Pitt has lost and gained over the past few weeks. While there has been a lot of big names lost to the portal, Pitt has done a decent job of filling out the roster from what was lost.

