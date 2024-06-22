Pitt Volleyball Lands 2026 Commit Izzy Masten
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have worked hard this offseason to build for the future of the volleyball program and added another commitment in the Class of 2026.
Izzy Masten, who plays outside hitter/libero/defensive specialist, announced her decision to commit to Pitt on her Instagram. Texas, UCLA and Creighton were among other programs recruiting her.
"I am SO SO grateful and excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at the University of Pittsburgh!!," Masten wrote on her post. "The biggest thanks to my parents, family, and teammates for the unconditional support, I wouldn’t be anywhere without them. Thank you to my Rev family especially coach Milton, Haley, Javi, and my mom for shaping me into the player I am today! Also Another huge thank you to my beach coaches Rob, Kike, Bruno, and Katie for pushing me to be the best person and player I can be! Finally a very special thank you to coach Fish, Kellen, Kamalani, Shaun, and Michael for believing in me and giving me this incredible opportunity!! H2P!! 💙💛"
Masten plays volleyball for Tri-West Hendricks High School in Lizton, Ind., about 25 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.
She had an excellent sophomore season last fall, playing in all 116 sets over 35 matches. She made 454 kills, 3.9 per set, while hitting .274 as an outside hitter. She also made 386 digs, 3.3 per set, and 75 service aces, 0.6 per set., while only making 33 service errors, completing 93.3% of her serves.
Masten led Tri-West Hendricks in kills, kills per set, hitting percentage, digs, digs per set, service aces and service aces per set last season.
She also plays for her travel team, Rev Volleyball Academy in Indianapolis, and beach volleyball for Ohio Valley Beach.
Masten will likely play at libero/defensive specialist for Pitt, but she is great at outside hitter as well. She has a great vertical and a strong swing, which makes it difficult for opponents to defend against.
She is the second commitment for the Panthers in the Class of 2026, along with setter Isabella Hoppe, who hails from nearby Pine-Richland High School.
Pitt associate head coach/recruiting coordinator Kellen Petrone tweeted three "Pitt is It!" signals this past week, so there is still one more unknown commitment in the Class of 2026.
The Panthers had five commitments in the Class of 2024 in middle blockers Ryla Jones, Bianca Garibaldi from Argentina and Dalia Vîrlan from Romania, libero/defensive specialist Mallorie Meyer and right side hitter/setter Kiana Dinn.
They also have two commitments in the Class of 2025 in outside hitter Samara Coleman and outside hitter/middle blocker Abbey Emch.
Pitt liberos/defensive specialists in both senior Emmy Klika and junior Dillyn Griffin will both graduate prior to Masten's arrival in 2026. If she does stay at libero/defensive specialist when she comes to Pitt, Masten will play a big role, along with Meyer, in the passing game and overall defense for the team.
