Pitt Football Earns Commitment From 2025 OL
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to have a great month of June for recruiting, as they landed a commitment from a Class of 2025 offensive lineman.
Torian Chester, who took his official visit this weekend, announced on Twitter his commitment to Pitt.
"First I would like to say is thank God for this journey for football because without him I am nothing," Chester wrote on his Twitter post. "Second I want to thank all the coaches for seeing me as future prospect to there team and showing me love, thank you for making this recruiting journey fun for me. I want to thank my coaches and family for encouraging me in my years for football and making me better not only as an player but an individual. With that being said LETS GO PITT PANTHERS 🟡🔵" #AGTG 🙏🏾
Chester received his Pitt offer earlier in June from offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau, which is his first and only Power Four offer. They also scheduled Chester for his official visit this weekend, making quick work to land the talented lineman.
He chose Pitt over offers from American schools in East Carolina and Tulane, MAC schools in Buffalo and Central Michigan Sun Belt schools in Georgia State, Georgia Southern, South Alabama and Troy, FCS schools in Austin Peay and Wofford, plus Colorado State, Liberty and UAB.
Chester plays for Westover High School in Albany, Ga. and had a solid junior season, making the Georgia Coaches All-State First Team and the Georgia High School Football Daily First Team All-Region in 2023.
Rivals is the only recruiting service to rank him, awarding him three-stars and a 5.5 rating.
Standing at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, Chester is a force on the offesnive line and overpowers almost all defensive ends, as he normally plays at tackle.
The Panthers have 17 commitments in the Class of 2025 with the addition of Chester, who is the second recruit that made an official visit this weekend to commit to the program. Three-star athlete Emmanuel Taylor from Virginia Beach, Va. also committed off an official visit to the Panthers this weekend.
Four-star defensive back commit Elijah Dotson visited this weekend as well, likely playing a role in Chester and Taylor joining him in the Class of 2025.
There are two more "Pat Signals" that have not revealed themselves, so two more commitments are still yet to come.
He is the third offensive lineman to commit to Pitt in the Class of 2025, joining Shep Turk from nearby Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pa. and Akram Elnagmi from England.
Five of the commitments made their decision following official visits the first weekend, June 6-8, including tight end Max Hunt, athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner, linebacker Justin Thompson, wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, athlete Bryce Yates, defensive lineman Trevor Sommers and defensive back Shawn Lee Jr.
