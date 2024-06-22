Pitt's Hinson Works Out for More NBA Teams
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers forward Blake Hinson has worked out for a number of NBA teams ahead of the draft next week, June 26-27, where he'll hope to become one of the 58 picks.
He worked out for at least nine teams, featuring the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs, according to the Rookie Wire from Cody White of USA Today.
Hinson most recently competed at the G-League Elite Camp at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, where he had an excellent second day.
He led Team Two with 18 points, shooting 7-for-16 from the field, 2-for-9 from 3-point range and 5-for-7 from the floor. He also grabbed six rebounds, tied for second most on the team, along with two assists to four turnovers. His performanced helped Team Two to a 90-78 victory over Team Three.
Hinson excelled at Pitt, starting 68 of 69 games in two seasons, while averaging 32.6 minutes, 16.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He also shot 44.1% from the field and 40.1% from behind the arc during his time with the program.
He recently finished his best college season, as he averaged 33.6 minutes, 18.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, respectively, while shooting 45.4% from the field and 42.1% from deep, leading to All-ACC First Team honors. He also set a program record with 110 3-pointers in a season.
Hinson's 207 total 3-pointers and his three-point percentage at Pitt rank seventh and sixth best in program history, respectively.
Pitt has not had a player receive an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took forward Lamar Patterson with the No. 48 overall pick in the Second Round in 2014.
Panthers star freshman guard Bub Carrington received an NBA Draft green room invite, where his family will join him at the Barclays Center for the First Round, as he is likely to go in the top 20 overall picks.
If both Carrington and Hinson both earn NBA Draft selections, it would serve as the first time since 1988 that Pitt had two players do so in an NBA Draft. Forward Charles Smith went No. 3 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers who traded the pick to the Los Angeles Clippers, while fellow forward Jerome Lane went No. 23 overall to the Denver Nuggets.
