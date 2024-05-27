Former Pitt DB Could be Raiders Biggest Steal
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers defensive back M.J. Devonshire went late to the Las Vegas Raiders in the Seventh Round of the NFL Draft, but one writer thinks that he's underrated heading into his rookie season.
Doug Farrar of USA Today picked Devonshire as his Raiders Sleeper Draft pick. He likes Devonshire in one-on-one scenarios, something that all Pitt defensive backs have to thrive in to succeed with the program.
"I first watched Devonshire’s tape before I landed in Indianapolis for the scouting combine, and he immediately impressed me as a very good man/match prospect all over the field," Farrar wrote. "He might not be the most immediate closer and transition player in zone, but any team looking for a cornerback who can press and carry should have found Devonshire interesting."
He also looked at the Raiders cornerback room and sees Devonshire as an intergral piece to the position group heading into the future.
"The Raiders have struggled for years to put a competent cornerback group on the field, so perhaps between Devonshire and fourth-round pick Decamerion Richardson from Mississippi State, they can get a leg or two up on that process," Farrar wrote.
Devonshire started out his collegiate career at Kentucky in 2019, but transferred to Pitt after two seasons there. The Aliquippa native returned home for the next three seasons, playing in 38 games, missing just one and starting 18 games at cornerback the past two seasons.
He finished his time with the Panthers with 83 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, and 21 pass breakups, while earning All-ACC punt returner honors in 2022.
He also earned Second Team All-ACC honors this past season at cornerback. Devonshire finished tied for first in the ACC with 14 passes defended and in second place with 1.17 passes defended per game. Devonshire also caught four picks, second-best in the ACC, including returning one 86 yards for a touchdown vs. then-ranked No. 14 Louisville, that helped set up the 38-21 upset on Oct. 14.
Devonshire became the 37th Pitt defensive back to earn a draft selection since 1971 and the ninth since head coach Pat Narduzzi took over in 2015.
This includes both Jordan Whitehead to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Avonte Maddox to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, Dane Jackson to the Buffalo Bills in 2020, both Jason Pinnock to the New York Jets and Damar Hamlin to the Buffalo Bills in 2021, Damarri Mathis to the Denver Broncos in 2022 and both Erick Hallett II to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Brandon Hill to the Houston Texans in 2023.
Devonshire is the first pick from Pitt by the Raiders since they picked center Jimmy Morrissey in the Seventh Round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He is the sixth all-time, joining running back Joe McCall in 1984 and defensive end Bob Buczckowski in 1986, when the franchise was in Los Angeles, and running back Dave Garnett in 1971 and linebacker Joe Carroll in 1972, when the franchise was in Oakland.
