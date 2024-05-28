Former Pitt LB Impressing Early in CFL
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers linebacker John Petrishen is looking to make a career in the Canadian Football League (CFL) and he has already received some great praise from an important person.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea is one of the more successful in the CFL. He has won three Grey Cups, including two with the Blue Bombers in 2019 and 2021, and has won CFL Coach of the Year Award twice in 2021 and 2022.
He spoke to the media about the team and about Petrishen, who he had many good things to say about his performance in training camp so far.
"He came in, right from day one, you know, he seems to process things you're asking him to do quickly," O'Shea said. "He stood out on some of the special teams stuff right away. He seems to have a good handle, not only on what we're asking him to do, but the game of football and where he fits in and those kinds of things. I think it seems kind of simple to him in that regard and he's a big strong guy that can play."
Petrishen originally signed to play with the BC Lions in Vancouver, British Columbia back in September, but they released him in early May. He also participated in rookie minicamps back in 2023 for the Washington Commanders and the Buffalo Bills.
He hails from Lower Burrell, Pa. and played for nearby Pittsburgh Central Catholic, helping them to a WPIAL Class 4A Title in 2013 and an apperance in the PIAA Championship Game, along with a 26-3 record in his last two seasons.
Petrishen committed to Penn State, where he spent four seasons from 2015-18. He would redshirt as a freshman and then suffered a season ending injury in 2016. He played in four games in 2017 and then all 13 in 2018, appearing mostly on special teams.
He would transfer to Pitt in 2019, playing in the final seven games on special teams. Petrishen saw an increased role in 2020, still on special teams, but also as a reserve star linebacker, as he played in all 11 games, making 12 tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss and one blocked punt.
Petrishen took advantage of his COVID-19 year that allowed him to spend a seventh season in college in 2021, where he played a big role as he helped win the first ACC Championship in Pitt history.
He played in all 14 games, starting six at star linebacker, ranking third on the team with 74 total tackles (29 solo), while also making 8.5 tackles for loss 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, two quarterback hits and one pass breakup.
Petrishen also earned ACC Linebacker of the Week honors twice, in road wins over Georgia Tech in Week 5 and Duke in Week 10.
He turns 28 in June and with the start of the CFL season on June 6, Petrishen will hope to play a big role for the Blue Bombers this summer and fall.
