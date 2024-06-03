Pitt Hosting 'Mammoth' OL Target for Visit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will bring in a number of recruits in June on official visits, including an offensive lineman that they've recently built a relationship with.
Harry G. Psaros of Pittsburgh Sports Now reported that Torian Chester, a recruit in the Class of 2025, will make an official visit to Pitt on June 20.
Chester received his Pitt offer on Sunday from offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau, which is his first Power Four offer. Getting Chester in on a visit just a day after offering him is a good sign that things will progress quickly between him and the program.
He also holds offers from American schools in East Carolina and Tulane, MAC schools in Buffalo and Central Michigan Sun Belt schools in Georgia State, Georgia Southern and Troy, FCS schools in Austin Peay and Wofford, plus Colorado State, Liberty and UAB.
Chester plays for Westover High School in Albany, Ga. and had a solid junior season, making the Georgia Coaches All-State First Team and the Georgia High School Football Daily First Team All-Region in 2023.
Standing at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, Chester is a force on the offesnive line and overpowers almost all defensive ends, as he normally plays at tackle.
While no recruiting sites rank him at all, Pitt has a great chance to secure his services with a great official visit in the coming weeks.
Chester will join a Pitt offensive line commit from the Class of 2025 on his official visit, as Shep Turk will visit that same weekend.
