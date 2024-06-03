Pat Narduzzi Downplays Pitt's Transfer Portal Losses
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers' offseason was defined just as much, if not more, by who they lost than who they gained but head coach Pat Narduzzi remains undeterred.
Narduzzi said none of the Panthers' 20 departures for the transfer portal were significant in his mind because he believes Pitt has players capable of stepping up and replacing them.
“There’s a lot of guys that I get excited about,” Narduzzi told ESPN's David Hale and Andrea Adelson ACC PM on Friday. “The first thing is we have a happy locker room, so anybody we did lose through the portal was not a gigantic loss, I can tell you that. Because we got guys behind them that are just as good or better - some guys may get scared when maybe they aren’t the guy and then they gotta leave in the spring.”
The string of offseason attrition began way back in December, when starting defenders Deandre Jules and Bangally Kamara hit the portal. Sam Okunlola, who led the team in sacks last season, followed soon after. The Panthers made it through the winter with just a handful of more losses, mostly of reserve players who figured to be some time away from actually contributing, if they were going to at all at Pitt.
But following spring practices, the real big hits started coming. Defensive end Dayon Hayes, expected to be one of the best players on the team, especially on a young defensive line, made the surprising decision to hit the portal following the spring game and delivered some controversial comments on the state of the program on his way out that he later apologized for. Starting linebacker Solomon DeShields, coming off a breakout 2023 season, entered the transfer portal as well soon after.
Narduzzi and the Pitt coaching staff is eager about the development of young defenders like Cruce Brookins, Sincere Edwards, Kyle Louis, Jesse Edwards, Ryland Gandy, Rasheem Biles, Jordan Bass and others, and they'll all be counted on to contribute in big ways sooner after this offseason's losses.
