Pitt Believes Kyle Louis Ready for Massive Leap
PITTSBURGH -- Over the past two off-seasons the Pitt Panthers have losgt three starting linebackers to either the transfer portal or the NFL Draft, meaning that some of the youngest members of that group have had to grow up quickly.
Rising redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis was one of those players thrown into the fire as soon as he was healthy because of either offseason attrition at linebacker or midseason injuries and that early experience seems to have paid off, according to Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi.
“There’s not a player in the locker room that won’t talk about Kyle Louis and what he did this spring as an outside linebacker,” Narduzzi told ACC Network's David Hale last week. “He’s energetic, he’s physical, he’s tough and plays the game you’re supposed to.”
Louis saw the first real action of his college career during his redshirt freshman year in 2023, appearing in nine games and making two starts while racking up 19 total tackles, including 1.5 for a loss. At just 6'0 and 220 pounds, he's not the biggest linebacker Pitt's ever had but the Panthers are certainly no stranger to undersized players becoming stars - think SirVocea Dennis or Calijah Kancey for some recent examples.
With Bangally Kamara and Solomon DeShields headed elsewhere in the transfer portal, the Panthers will need a big year from Louis, who looks like he's now in a position to start heading into 2024 training camp.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pat Narduzzi Downplays Pitt Panthers' Transfer Portal Losses
- Pitt Offers Legendary WR's Son
- Pitt Football Offers 2027 Central Catholic OL
- Pitt to Host Talented 2025 ATH from Florida
- Pitt Falls in Latest Bracketology
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt