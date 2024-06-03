Three Pitt Legends on College Hall of Fame Ballot

Pitt on the @CFBHall of Fame Ballot 👀



🌟 Aaron Donald

🌟 Matt Cavanaugh

🌟 Craig “Ironhead” Heyward



Three great Panthers are candidates for 2025 induction, including @AaronDonald97 for the first time following his retirement 👏#H2P » @NFFNetwork pic.twitter.com/sgLecR0Ni9