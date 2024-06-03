Pitt Hosting 4-Star G For Official Visit

Inside The Panthers

The Pitt Panthers will host a talented four-star Class of 2025 guard on an official visit later in June, who has local ties.

Dominic Campbell

Jan 6, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel calls out instructions during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have a summer full of recruiting to work with and head coach Jeff Capel will bring in a talented guard to campus later in June.

Joe Tipton of On3 reported that four-star Class of 2025 guard Amari Evans will make an official visit to Pitt June 23-25, which will serve as his first official visit.

Evans started out his high school career in Pittsburgh at Bishop Canevin, but would transfer to Our Savior Lutheran in Bronx, N.Y. He is now with Overtime Elite and playing in Atlanta, Ga. 

247Sports ranks Evans as a four-star, No. 114 in the nation and the No. 14 shooting guard in the Class of 2025. On3 also rates him as a four-star, No. 71 in the country and the No. 15 shooting guard in the Class of 2025.

Capel and Panthers associate head coach Milan Brown watched Evans and his teammate, Meleek Thomas, play for New Heights Lightning NYC at the Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) Circuit in Indianapolis, May 17-19.

Evans made an unofficial visit to Pitt prior, most recently during the last Christmas break at the end of 2023. They also offered him during that visit as well.

He is a versatile guard that plays great defensively, using his long wingspan to make steals, rebounds and blocks on opponents. He also loves to drive and the rim and pull up from behind the arc, spacing the floor to allow his other teammates to score easier baskets.

Evans is currently averaging 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, respectively, playing on the EYBL Circuit and he earned Overtime Elite Defensive Player of the Year honors earlier this year

Along with Pitt, Evans also went on unoffcial visits to Tennessee and Oklahoma State. Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Ilinois are three other schools looking to secure his services as well.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is one of three players that from the Class of 2025 that Pitt will host for official visits. This includes Thomas, who is a star at nearby Lincoln Park and was a high school teammate with incoming freshman Brandin Cummings, plus Derek Dixon.

Dixon is a four-star guard that plays for Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. He visited Pitt in early April, as well as ACC foe Virginia.

