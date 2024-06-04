Pitt Loses WR Target to ASU
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will miss out on a number of targets this summer, as they chose to take their talents elsewhere.
Three-star Class of 2025 wide receiver Michael Scott is just one of those players, as he announced his commitment to Arizona State on Monday.
Scott, who plays for Dallastown High School in York County, Pa., had Pitt in his top seven schools, along with rival West Virginia, James Madison, Old Dominion, Toledo and Liberty.
Other schools that offered him included Power Four schools in Boston College, Cincinnati and Maryland, MAC schools in Akron, Buffalo and Kent State, Independents in UConn and UMass, American schools in ECU and Temple, as well as Coastal Carolina and Howard.
He made 33 catches for 493 yards and five touchdowns, had 40 carries for 307 yards and four tochdowns on the ground and completed 11-of-18 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown. He also kicked off last season for his team and made 15 tackles, 10 solo, plus four interceptions at cornerback.
Scott is an incredibly quick athlete, running the 100-meter dash in 10.6 seconds, which greatly benefits him as a wideout. He also has great hands, can extend his arms to make tough catches and his route running is exceptional at the high school level.
He had an excellent season for Dallastown in 2023, performing in many different positions on both sides of the field.
Panthers offensive coordinator Kade Bell, along with former wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood, offered Scott back in December.
Scott took three visits to Pitt, for the Cincinnati game last September, Junior Day back in January and the Spring Game in April.
He holds a Pitt connection, as he is good friends with sophomore wide receiver Kenny Johnson, who also played for Dallastown High School.
Pitt has six commitments in the Class of 2025, including quarterback Mason Heintsche l,wide receiver Tony Kinsler, offensive lineman Shep Turk, athlete Bryce Yates, defensive back Elijah Dotson and defensive lineman Trevor Sommers.
