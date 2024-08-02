Pitt Misses WPIAL RB to Penn State
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have lost out on some talent in the WPIAL in recent years, including a running back who chose to commit to their in-state rival Penn State.
McKeesport running back Kemon Spell announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions, as a part of their Class of 2027, prior to his sophomore season.
Spell played his freshman season with the Tigers in 2023, helping them to make the WPIAL Class 4A Championship Game. He ran for almost 500 yards and 11 touchdowns as a freshman.
Pitt safeties coach Cory Sanders gave Spell his first scholarship offer last September, at just the start of his freshman season.
He had offers from a number of other schools as well, including ACC schools in Florida State, Syracuse, Big Ten schools in Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin, plus Akron, Marshall, Toledo, UNLV and West Virginia
Spell is just one of seven players in the Class of 2027 that have committed so far, with Alabama having two commits, while Syracuse, Oklahoma and Rutgers each have one.
Pitt has missed out on some great WPIAL talent to Penn State in upcoming recruiting classes. This includes four-star linebacker DayShaun Burnett from Imani Christian Academy, three-stars in North Catholic tight end Brady O'Hara, Latrobe linebacker Alex Tatsch, Aliquippa running back Tiqwai Hayes and Pittsburgh Central Catholic cornerback Xxavier Thomas in the Class of 2025.
The Panthers have just one WPIAL recruit in the Class of 2025, in offensive lineman Shep Turk from Thomas Jefferson.
Pitt still has some great WPIAL talent on their roster heading into this season, with three local recruits in Penn Hills quarterback Julian Dugger, Pittsburgh Central Catholic defensive lineman Ty Yuhas and Aliquippa linebacker Cam Lindsey.
