Pitt Basketball Offers 4-Star 2025 G
PITTSBURGH -- While the offseason might serve as a time to rest for some coaching staffs, the Pitt Panthers surely haven't done so, as they offered a valuable four-star shooting guard, who many other teams are courting.
They offered Acaden Lewis, who plays for Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. and is one of the best players from the nation's capital.
Lewis played in 30 games, averaging 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game, respectively, while shooting 48% from the field, 33% from 3-point range and 83% from the free throw line last season.
His efforts helped Sidwell Friends accrue a 27-4 record and their third consecutive DCSAA (District of Columbia State Athletic Association) Class 2A championship.
Lewis earned 2023-24 District of Columbia MaxPreps Player of the Year and Gatorade Player of the Year honors too.
The 6-foot-2 guard is a consensus four-star player, with 247Sports and On3 both ranking him No. 3 recruit in D.C. 247Sports also ranks him the No. 12 combo guard and No. 79 recruit in the nation, while On3 has him as the No. 15 point guard and No. 89 in the country, in the Class of 2025.
Lewis also plays AAU ball for Team Durant on the Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) Circuit. He excelled last weekend in Indianapolis, averaging 17.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game, earning himself First Team honors from The Circuit Hoops.
Lewis is an athletic guard, who loves to slash and attack the rim. A left-handed shooter, Lewis also loves to pull from deep or really anywhere in between, with scoring serving as his biggest asset so far. His wingspan allows him to play great defense, making tough steals and grabbing difficult rebounds.
A number of other schools are in for his services, including ACC schools in Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech, Big East schools in Georgetown, Providence, St. John's and Villanova, Big Ten schools in Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and rival Penn State SEC schools in Georgia Ole Miss and Vanderbilt, plus rival West Virginia, Howard, UMBC, George Mason, George Washington, Brown, Norfolk State and Bryant.
Lewis officially visited Florida State and was supposed to go on an official visit to hometown school Georgetown, but a scheduling conflict got in the way. He also made unofficial visits to Virginia and Maryland.
