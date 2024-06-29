Pitt Volleyball Lands 2026 OH Lola Sageer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to have an incredible month of June when it comes to volleyball recruiting, adding another recruit to the program.
Lola Sageer, a Class of 2026 outside hitter, announced her commitment to the Panthers on her Instagram.
"I am beyond excited and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to play D1 volleyball and continue my academic career at the University of Pittsburgh!," Seeger wrote in her announcement. "I first wanted to thank Coach Fisher, Kellen, Kama, Shaun, and Michael for this amazing opportunity and support. Middle school me is screaming right now! I couldn’t thank my coaches at VolleyFX and Nicksen enough for everything they have ever done for me and pushing me to be my best! I would also like to thank Derryk Williams as well, thank you so much for your guidance and wisdom through this process. Id also like to shout out Michael Hope at Summit Physical therapy I wouldn’t be where I am without him, Carrie, and Madison Mackaig. Lastly I would like to thank my mom and sister for being here every step of the way, they have seen and been there with me through it all. Big things are coming and I am blessed to be apart of it! #H2P 💙💛"
Sageer plays for Liverpool High School in Liverpool, N.Y., about nine miles north of Syracuse. She also plays for her club team, Volley FX, located in the central part of the state.
She had a great freshman season in 2022, as she made 166 kills, 48 blocks, 148 digs and 33 service aces. She received a number of accoldes for her play, including 2022 New York State Third Team, 2022 All Central New York, Section III AAA First Team 2022 Player of the Year Finalist.
Sageer also made the 2023 JVA National Team for the Class of 2026, along with another Pitt commit in setter Isabella Hoppe, who plays for nearby Pine-Richland High School in Gibsonia, Pa.
She didn't play as a sophomore, as she suffered an injury that kept her out the entire season.
She can also play middle blocker, but normally features at outside hitter. She stands at 6-foot-2, has a 120 inch block touch and a 122 approach touch, rated 10.0 by vbadrenaline.com. She also played at camps at Louisville, USC and North Carolina.
Sageer is the fifth commitment in the Pitt volleyball Class of 2026, along with fellow outside hitter Ayanna Watson and libero/setter Trinity Thompson from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, outside hitter/libero/defensive specialist Izzy Masten from Tri-West Hendricks High School in Lizton, Ind. and Hoppe.
The Panthers had five commitments in the Class of 2024 in middle blockers Ryla Jones, Bianca Garibaldi from Argentina and Dalia Vîrlan from Romania, libero/defensive specialist Mallorie Meyer and right side hitter/setter Kiana Dinn.
They also have two commitments in the Class of 2025 in outside hitter Samara Coleman and outside hitter/middle blocker Abbey Emch.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Target Commits to ACC Foe
- Pitt Football Opponent Star DL Out Indefinitely
- Former Pitt F Joins Canada Olympics Training Camp
- Pitt Fourth Least Traveled 2024 ACC Team
- What the Lakers Get in Blake Hinson
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt