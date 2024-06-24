Pitt Volleyball Lands 2026 L/S Trinity Thompson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to excel in June when it comes to volleyball recruiting, as they landed a Class of 2026 libero/setter Trinity Thompson.
Thompson announced her commitment on her Instagram, wearing a royal blue Pitt shirt with the script in mustard yellow.
"I am very excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Pittsburgh!," Thompson wrote. "I want to give a huge thanks to God for blessing me with this amazing opportunity, as well as my parents, teammates, and coaches for their unconditional support in this process. I would definitely not be where I am today without the advice from my extraordinary mom who helps me with every problem or decision in my life and I am incredibly grateful for her. A special thank you to Coach Mel and Coach Ruben for guiding me through this process and always being there to make me better. I would also like to thank my strength and conditioning coaches, Coach Charles, Kiana, and Juice, for playing a big role in my overall development as an athlete and person. Most importantly, thank you to Coach Fisher, Kellen, Kama, Shaun, and Michael for allowing me to continue my academic and athletic career as a Pitt Panther. H2P! 💙💛"
Thompson plays for Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas and for Vegas Aces 16 Under Armour, her travel team. She moved from Hawaii at a young age and has lived in Las Vegas ever since.
She led the Gaels with 1,132 assists, 10.7 per set, as a sophomore. She also added 307 digs, 2.9 per set and made 47 service aces, 0.4 per set, while making just four service errors, 99.1% service rate.
Thompson played a large role in Bishop Gorman finishing with a 34-5 overall record, 12-0 record in the Class 5A Southern - Desert Conference and Las Vegas 5A State Champions last season.
She earned a spot on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team for her play in 2023.
Thompson stands at 5-foot-9 and can play at both setter and libero. Pitt might see her as a libero, but her versatility across the court gives them many options on where to play her.
She is the third commitment for the Panthers in the Class of 2026, along with setter Isabella Hoppe, who hails from nearby Pine-Richland High School, and outside hitter/libero/defensive specialist Izzy Masten from Tri-West Hendricks High School in Lizton, Ind.
Pitt associate head coach/recruiting coordinator Kellen Petrone tweeted three "Pitt is It!" signals this past week, so all of those signals are now accounted for with Thompson's commitment.
The Panthers had five commitments in the Class of 2024 in middle blockers Ryla Jones, Bianca Garibaldi from Argentina and Dalia Vîrlan from Romania, libero/defensive specialist Mallorie Meyer and right side hitter/setter Kiana Dinn.
They also have two commitments in the Class of 2025 in outside hitter Samara Coleman and outside hitter/middle blocker Abbey Emch.
