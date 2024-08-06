Pitt WBB Lands in Top 5 for Guard
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers women's basketball program continues to put in work on the recruiting trail in the Class of 2025.
Isis Johnson-Musah, a guard from Detroit Edison Public School Academy, placed Pitt in her top five schools, along with ACC foes Boston College and Cal, plus Memphis and Mississippi State.
She cut her list down from offers including Big East schools in DePaul, Marquette, Providence and Xavier, Big Ten schools in Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin, MAC schools in Bowling Green and Central Michigan, plus Cincinnati, Dayton, Hampton, Jackson State, New Mexico State, North Dakota and Virginia.
Pitt offered Johnson-Musah back on June 11, 2023 and hosted her on a visit on Sept. 26, 2023. She also took visits to Kentucky and Memphis.
Johnson-Musah had a great junior season for Detroit Edison, helping them to a 23-3 record and a Michigan Division 2 State Championship. She led her team with 16 points, shooting 6-for-13 from the floor, 3-for-5 from the foul line and grabbed five rebounds in the 41-33 victory in the title game over Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard.
She played her freshman season for Westfield Preparatory High School in Redford, Mich., just outside Detroit, but would sit out her sophomore season and then transferred to Detroit Edison.
She also plays for Michigan Crossover in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) Circuit for her AAU team.
Johnson-Musah stands at 5-foot-9 and is a player that has the ability to take over games on her own accord. She loves to attack the paint and causes issues for defenders trying to stop her quick handles and craftiness to score at the rim.
She is also good at creating steals and grabbing rebounds on defense, with her long wingspan, and knows where to find her teammates for good scoring opportunites as well.
Pitt has one player in their Class of 2025 so far in Macie Arzner, who plays for McMinniville High School in McMinniville, Ore.
If the Panthers land Johnson-Musah, they'll already have a great Class of 2025 with the potential to add more players in the rebuild for head coach Tory Verdi and staff.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Makes Final 8 For Four-Star
- Former Pitt Wideout Charged with Misdemeanor DUI
- Pitt OL Out with Season-Ending Injury
- Pitt DE No Longer With Team
- Pitt Legend Predicted to be First Ballot Hall of Famer
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt