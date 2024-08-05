Pitt DE No Longer With Team
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost one of their veteran defensive lineman, as sixth year Bam Brima departed from the team.
Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke to reporters Monday morning that Brima was no longer with the team and that he graduated.
"Bam Brima is not gonna be with us," Narduzzi said. "He has graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and that's really all I can kind of say at this point..."
Brima hails from Worcester, Ma. near Boston and played for Loyalsock Township High School. He made 71 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks as a senior and came out of high school as a three-star defensive end in the Class of 2019.
He redshirted in 2019, played in three games in 2020 and then made six appearances in 2021, making five tackles, a fumble recovery and a sack as he helped Pitt win their first ACC Championship game and make the Peach Bowl.
Brima played in all 12 games in 2022 and made his first start against Rhode Island in Week 4, with six tackles on the season.
He also played 12 games and started two games against North Carolina in Week 4 and Virginia Tech in Week 5. He had his best season in his collegiate career with 31 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one pass breakup.
Brima is one of a number of defesnive linemen that have left Pitt since the end of the 2023 season. This includes both Samuel Okunlola and Dayon Hayes who transferred to Colorado, Deandre Jules who transferred to South Carolina and Antonio Camon, who transferred to Florida A&M.
Pitt landed a number of transfers on the defensive line, including Nate Matlack (Kansas State), David Ojiegbe (Clemson), Nick James (Indiana), Chief Borders (Nebraska) and Anthony Johnson (Youngstown State/Illinois/Mississippi State).
The rest of the scholarship defensive linemen on the Panthers roster includes Nate Temple, who is out for the year, redshirt juniors Elliott Donald and Nakhi Johnson, redshirt sophomores Sean FitzSimmons and Jimmy Scott, redshirt freshmen Isaiah Neal and Maverick Gracio and freshmen Jahsear Whittington, Francis Brewu, Zachary Crothers, Ty Yuhas and Sincere Edwards.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Legend Predicted to be First Ballot Hall of Famer
- Pitt Misses WPIAL RB to Penn State
- Pitt Gives Injury Update on Sixth-Year OL
- Pitt Lands Top 10 for 4-Star Guard
- Brewers Sign Pitt Baseball Commit
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt