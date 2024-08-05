Pitt Makes Final 8 For Four-Star
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers make more in-roads on the recruiting trail, as they get closer and closer to a commitment from the Class of 2025.
Niko Bundalo placed Pitt in his top eight schools, Big Ten schools in Michigan State and Ohio State, Big East schools in UConn and Xaiver, SEC schools in Kentucky and Texas, plus ACC foe North Carolina, according to Joe Tipton of On3.
Bundalo is a four-star power forward, that stands at 6-foot-10. He plays for Western Reserve Academy, a co-ed boarding and preparatory school in Hudson, Ohio, inbetween Cleveland and Akron.
Pitt offered Bundalo on July 9, 2023 and took an unofficial visit to Pitt on Aug. 26, 2023.
“Coach Capel has been with USA for awhile," Bundalo said to Tipton. "He coached the USA senior team and he just tells me that the experience he has coaching these pros and these all-time greats is second to none. I trust him. I like the underdog mentality that comes with being at Pitt. I think they go everywhere thinking that everybody is against them. That everybody expects them to lose. I think that’s how they’ve built up that program to be one of the blue-blood killers, having that they beat Duke this year and a bunch of other key wins. I think their a program that’s going to excel in the future.”
247Sports ranks Bundalo as the No. 1 player in Ohio, No. 7 power forward and No. 24 player in the country, Rivals rates him as the No. 7 player at his position and No. 37 the United States and On3 ranks him as the top player in the state, No. 7 power forward and No. 17 in the nation.
Bundalo is one of a number of Class of 2025 recruits that have put Pitt into their top schools list recently.
This includes top 10 schools for guards in Omari Witherspoon,out of Washington, D.C., Amari Evans out of Overtime Elite, Cornelius "CJ" Ingram II out of Florida and Isaiah Denis out of Davidson Day School in Davidson, N.C.
Five-star guard Meleek Thomas placed Pitt in his top seven schools and four-star guard Derek Dixonput Pitt in his top six schools this week.
