Pitt Wrestling Lands Wisconsin State Champion
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will work diligently this summer to land great wrestling talent from across the country and they added a new piece to their Class of 2025.
Tristan Steldt, who wrestles for Fennimore High School in Fennimore, Wis., a rural area close to the Iowa border, announced his commitment to Pitt on Twitter.
"After much thought and consideration, I have decided to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Pittsburgh!," Steldt wrote in his post on Instagram.
"I have been fortunate to meet many great people throughout this recruitment process, and I feel Pitt is the best place for me. First and foremost, I would like to thank everyone who made this possible; To my family, coaches and support system, this wouldn't have been possible without you.
"Your effort and time towards me and my teammates is unparalled. Advancing my potential at the Division I level has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. Now that dream is my reality. Time to make noise at the next level. HAIL 2 PITT!"
Steldt finished his junior season 41-4 overall and won the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Individual State Title 157 pounds in Division III. He also had a stellar season as a sophomore, as he won the WIAA Title at 160 pounds.
He is one of four Class of 2025 commitments, which includes two WPIAL recruits in Bode Marlow of Thomas Jefferson and Evan Petrovich of Connelsville, as well as Carson Walsh from Pope John XXIII Regional in Sparta Township, N.J.
