Recruiting Notebook: Pitt OC Frank Cignetti Offering Connecticut Prospects

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

12:00 PM

Jahmir Joseph, a 2025 corner from St. Joseph's Regional High School in New Jersey added a Pitt offer today. Boston College, Duke, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee and Virginia Tech have also offered.

2024 offensive tackle Matty Augustin of Greenwich, Connecticut also heard from Frank Cignetti, who granted his fourth offer. UMass, Penn and Vanderbilt are the other two.

6'4 wideout Elijah Newby from the Chesire Academy in Connecticut added his ninth offer from Pitt as well. Stanford, Wake Forest, North Carolina, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Duke and Kentucky are among the schools involved.

11:30 PM

Offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti is in Connecticut today, handing out offers to high schoolers around the state.

Ethan Long, a 6'2 safety from the Brunswick School has earned his second offer from Pitt today. UMass is the only other school involved.

Jadon Lafontant, a 64, 285-pound offensive tackle, is Long's teammate at the Brunswick School and he earned a Pitt offer as well.

7:00 AM

Throw a new target on Pitt's 2024 recruiting board after defensive line coach Charlie Partridge offered Kal-El Pascal, a 6'0 cornerback in the class of 2024 from Miami, Florida. He holds offers from Maryland, UMass, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Liberty, Akron, Central Michigan and Charlotte as well.

Another Pitt offer went out to Jordan Allen of Buford High School in Georgia. Memphis, Florida, Duke and Mississippi State have already extended offers to the 2025 wideout. He's also visited Clemson.

6:30 AM

Pitt target Chasen Johnson - a 2024 corner from Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida - was elevated to three-star status by 247Sports.

