Rising 2026 DL Places Pitt in Top Schools
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have worked tirelessly this offseason on football recruiting and have one prospect who sees them as a potential, future home.
JaySean Richardson, a Class of 2026 recruit, announced his top five schools, which included Pitt, other ACC schools in Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, plus Maryland.
He also holds offers from Power 4 schools in Indiana and West Virginia, FBS offers in American Athletic schools in Charlotte and East Carolina, Conference USA schools in Delaware and Liberty, Sun Belt schools in Appalachian State, James Madison, Marshall, and Old Dominion, plus FCS programs in Bryant and Norfolk State.
Richardson, who also goes by "Bull", plays as a defensive tackle for Varina High School in Richmond, Va.
He had a solid junior campaign in 2024, making 70 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and a safety. He earned All-Metro Defensive Player of the Year performances.
Richardson, who stands at 6-foot-1 and 285 pounds, is a force on the interior of the defensive line, blowing through guards and centers for tackles in the backfield. He's quick off the snap and outsmarts offensive linemen consistently.
He received his offer from Pitt on Jan. 22, 2024, with former defensive line coach Charlie Partridge involved in his initial recruiting.
Richardson hasn't announced an official visit to Pitt yet. He will make official visits to Virginia, June 5-8, and Virginia Tech, June 20-22, and an unofficial visit to Maryland on March 29.
He doesn't have any ratings from recruiting sites, but his play should propel him to a three-star ranking in the near future.
Pitt has one recruit from Virginia in the Class of 2026 making their official visit to campus this summer in three-star linebacker Markel Dabney from Hugenot High School in Richmond, who has Pitt in his top five.
The Panthers also have one defensive tackle in the Class of 2026 going on an official visit in Lincoln Hoke. He is the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Chris Hoke and plays for nearby North Allegheny High School.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Gives OC Kade Bell New Contract
- Recap: Free Agency Moves Among Former Pitt Panthers
- Pitt Declines Postseason Opportunities, Ends Season
- Texas Edge Rusher Gives Pitt Visit ‘10 Out of 10'
- Bills Reunite with Former Pitt DB
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt