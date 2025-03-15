Pitt Football Offer Report: Jack Lansing III
You can be sure that every former college football recruit remembers their first offer. For Jack Lansing III, he’ll remember the day the Pitt Panthers became his first major scholarship opportunity.
He made the trip from Michigan to Pittsburgh late this week for a spring camp-based recruiting visit. Early on Saturday morning, he took to the social media app formerly known as Twitter to announce that he left Pennsylvania with a scholarship offer.
Overtop a photo standing with Pitt secondary coach Archie Collins, Lansing III’s announcement on X stated the following….
“After a great visit and conversations with coaches, I am blessed and honored to say that I have received my first D1 offer from the University of Pittsburgh!!”
Lansing III is a true ‘athlete’ in the position category, playing multiple positions on both sides of the ball at Hartland High School in Hartland, Mich. In his junior season highlights on Hudl, the 6-foot, 205-pound rising senior lists outside linebacker, safety, and receiver as his primary position.
Last season, he put together 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and five pass breakups in just nine games. Offensively, Lansing III put together 17 catches for 184 yards and three touchdowns.
On film, his play as a hybrid linebacker - similar to Pitt’s star linebacker position - is impressive. Lansing III can slide out of the box and overtop a slot receiver where he can provide sound coverage. He can also come downhill, play physical on a block, shed, attack the ball, and close on a tackle.
Lansing III’s open-field tackling skills are impressive.
He’ll also move to the back end in a single-high safety role where he shows smart decisions and a good combination of efficient yet aggressive angles to the football. And that’s what college coaches look for in a second or third level defender.
Offensively, Lansing III shows good releases and above average speed as he can beat the defensive backfield’s Hartland faces vertically. As a quality overall athlete, he’s an asset in his program’s passing game.
However, it’s the defensive side of the ball where Lansing III is likely to be pursued to play at the next level by most programs. His instincts are sharp, including tools that often can’t be coached, and his toughness is clear.
This is a promising recruit who could earn a variety of Power Four offers should he continue to maximize his natural abilities.
