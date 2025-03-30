In-State OT Books Pitt Official Visit
An extra-large tackle in the 2026 class went public today regarding his plans to take an official visit with the Pitt Panthers just over two months from now.
Listed 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds in his social media profile, West Chester (Pa.) West Chester East High School offensive tackle Tyler Duell is the latest to join Pitt's expanding official visitors list.
Per the short video Duell posted on the app formerly known as Twitter, he's lined up to be in Pittsburgh from June 19 through June 21. Among many additional rising seniors booked for that three-day stretch are Mississippi receiver Zechariah Jenkins - arguably the most undervalued pass-catcher on the board - along with interior offensive lineman Rhett Morris out of Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey, three-star 2026 receiver Santana Carlos, and others.
As a side note, Carlos is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect out of Hollywood (Fla.) Charles W. Flanagan where he's a teammate of Pitt Panthers 2027 receiver commit Jacob Thomas. Nebraska, Purdue, Ole Miss, and UCLA are among the rising senior's scholarship options.
Last month, after picking up an offer from Kentucky on February 3, Duell announced two weeks later a May 30-June 1 official visit at Rutgers.
After attending a Pitt home game in November, Duell announced a scholarship offer from Coach Jeremy Darveau & Co.
Alongside Pittsburgh and Kentucky on his offer list are Cincinnati, Duke, Missouri, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. Outside the Power Four Conferences, the West Chester product has picked up Akron, Florida Atlantic, East Carolina, Liberty, Old Domininion, and many others.
As displayed in his junior season highlight reel on Hudl, Duell appears to be a true left tackle. He's definitely very skilled in reaching the second level, pulling out in space, and executing blocks wherever necessary. His drive-blocking ability stands out among a well-rounded run blocking game.
