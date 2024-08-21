Pennsylvania high school football: Top junior offensive linemen recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We started by introducing you to the top senior recruits at nine different positions - quarterbacks, running backs, linebackers, edge rushers, wide receivers, defensive backs, tight ends offensive linemen and defensive linemen.
Then we moved to the top junior recruits, where we started with the quarterbacks and running backs. Now we look at the guys blocking for them on the offensive line.
Of the 21 ranked players for the class of 2026 on 247Sports in Pennsylvania for the 2026 class, there are four offensive linemen listed - Kevin Brown of Harrisburg, Tyler Merrill of Cumberland Valley, Tyler Duell of West Chester East and Brendan Alexander of Central Valley.
Brown, a Penn State recruit, is the No. 2 overall recruit in Pennsylvania's junior class while Merrill, who is uncommitted, is No. 4 overall.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 4 junior offensive linemen recruits in Pennsylvania:
1. Kevin Brown, Harrisburg; 6-foot-5, 270 pounds (No. 2 overall in Pennsylvania 2026 class)
Committed to Penn State
The Penn State commit also holds offers from Alabama, Florida, Auburn and Georgia, among others.
2. Tyler Merrill, Cumberland Valley, 6-foot5, 310 pounds (No. 4 overall)
Uncommitted
Holds nearly 30 offers heading into his junior campaign, including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State.
3. Tyler Duell, West Chester East; 6-foot-5.5, 250 pounds (No. 12 overall)
Uncommitted
Starts his junior year holding offers from Duke, Kent State and Central Michigan.
4. Brendan Alexander, Central Valley; 6-foot-2, 270 pounds (No. 19 overall)
Uncommitted
Holds almost 15 offers, including Penn State, Michigan State, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sblivepa