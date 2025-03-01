Pitt Football Lands First 2027 Commit
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have focused most of their football recruiting efforts on the Class of 2026, but still added to their program from a future class.
Jacob Thomas, a Class of 2027 recruit, announced on Twitter that he committed to Pitt.
"I’m 🏠, 1000% Committed," he wrote.
Thomas is an athlete, but mostly plays wide receiver for Charles Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, Fla., 25-30 miles northwest of Miami.
He stands at 5-foot-10, 160 pounds and finished off a great sophomore season in 2024, with 28 catches for 604 yards, 22.4 yards per catch, and four touchdowns. He also amassed 290 kick return yard and 25 punt return yards for more than 900 all-purpose yards.
Thomas works mostly as a slot receiver, using his great speed and going past defensive backs with ease. He excels in wide receiver screens with his quickness and he combines his agility, which allows him more yardage on each catch.
His skills translate well into offensive coordinator Kade Bell's system, which is fast-paced and spreads the ball out to many different options throughout.
Thomas also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds at an Ole Miss camp and he recently ran the 100-meter dash in 10.69 seconds.
Rivals is the only recruiting site that rated Thomas so far, putting him as a three-star in the Class of 2027 and awarding him a 5.6 rating.
Thomas spoke to John Garcia Jr. of Rivals and said that both Bell and Panthers wide receivers coach JJ Laster contact him consistently, that they like his speed and that the communication shows that they want him exactly for who he is.
He also said that he will make a visit to Pitt this spring, as both Bell and Laster visited him earlier this year.
Thomas' teammate at Charles Flanagan, three-star wide receiver Santana Carlos in the Class of 2026, is making an official visit to Pitt this summer, June 19-21, which could keep them teammates for the forseeable future if Carlos also commits.
He also holds offers from MAC schools in Akron and Bowling Green, plus both Georgia State and ACC foe Georgia Tech so far.
The Panthers have two commitments in the Class of 2026 so far, in three-star quarterback Angelo Renda from Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas and three-star defensive back Isaac Patterson from Westerville South High School in Westerville, Ohio.
