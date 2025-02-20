WPIAL 4-Star LB Announces Pitt Official Visit
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will host one of the top recruits in the WPIAL, as they make local recruits a top priority this recruiting cycle.
Reston Lehman, a Class of 2026 recruit from nearby Peters Township High School in McMurray, Pa., announced his official visit to Pitt, June 5-7, the first weekend of the month.
Pitt offered Lehman on Sept. 29 and he visited Pitt for three game days this season. This includes the 55-24 blowout of Kent State in the season opener, then the Backyard Brawl, a comeback 38-34 victory over West Virginia in Week 3 and the 41-13 defensive domination of rival Syracuse in Week 9, where he met Pitt great Larry Fitzgerald.
Lehman has featured mostly at edge and excelled for Peters Township these past two seasons. They won the 2023 WPIAL 5A Title, 43-17 over Pine-Richland, and made the PIAA 5A Title game, losing to Imhotep Charter 38-13, finishing the season 15-1. They were 11-2 this past season and finished as WPIAL finalists.
He uses his quickness to beat his blockers, tackling running backs in the backfield or sacking the quarterback, while also doing well in the pass defense, breaking up quarterback passes and also making an interception or two, as he can play at outside linebacker too.
His 6-foot-4, 230-pound frame allows him to excel at both edge rusher and linebacker, making him difficult for opponents to plan around.
ESPN rates Lehman as a four-star, No. 175 in the nation, No. 14 at linebacker and No. 7 in Pennsylvania. The other recruiting sites have him as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him No. 30 at his position and No. 18 in the state, Rivals ranking him the No. 34 edge defender and No. 15 in Pennsylvania and On3 ranking him No. 57 at his position and No. 24 in the state.
He holds Power 4 offers from ACC schools in Boston College, Syracuse and Virginia Tech, Big Ten schools in Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA and Wisconsin, plus West Virginia.
Lehman also has offers from MAC schools in Akron, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Ohio), Ohio and Toledo, plus other FBS offers from Delaware, James Madison and Tulane.
He is just the second WPIAL player in the Class of 2026 that announced his official visit to Pitt, along with teammate in three-star athlete Lucas Shanafelt.
WPIAL Class of 2026 with Pitt Offers
Davieon Taylor-Aliquippa, LB
Colsen Gatten-Central Catholic, LB/ATH
Ashton Blatt-Central Catholic, DE
Brendan Alexander-Central Valley, OL/DL
Matt Sieg-Fort Cherry, QB/S (Penn State Commit)
David Davis-Imani Christian, DB/RB (Top 6)
Lincoln Hoke-North Allegheny, DT
Reston Lehman-Peters Township, EDGE/OLB
Lucas Shanafelt-Peters Township, WR/DE
Lawrence Timmons-Pine Richland, DB
Da'Ron Barksdale-Steel Valley, ATH
Kyshawn Robinson-Westinghouse (City League) (Top Six)
WPIAL Class of 2027 with Pitt Offers
Sa'Nir Brooks-Aliquippa, RB/SS/ATH (Now Saint Frances Academy)
Larry Moon III-Aliquippa, DB (Now IMG Academy)
Zachary Gleason Jr.-Central Catholic, DB/ATH
Jimmy Kalis-Central Catholic, OT
Jance Henry-Central Valley, RB
Gabriel Jenkins-Imani Christian Academy, ATH (Top Eight)
Kemon Spell-McKeesport, RB (Penn State Commit)
Carter Bonner-Penn Hills, CB
Khalil Taylor-Seton La-Salle, ATH
Armand Hill-West Mifflin, ATH
WPIAL Class of 2028 with Pitt Offers
Brandon Murphy-Clairton, ATH/DB
James "BooBoo" Armsrong-Hopewell, QB
