Pitt Star RB Desmond Reid Returning in 2025
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will get back one of their best players for next season, as they look to improve upon this past season.
Star running back Desmond Reid announced on Instagram that he will return to Pitt for the 2025 season, which will serve as his last in college.
Reid hails from Miami Gardens, Fla. and played for nearby Mirarmar High School in Miramar, rushing for 1,536 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior in 2021.
He committed to FCS program Western Carolina and played with offensive coordinator Kade Bell, who allowed Reid to star in his offense.
Reid excelled with Bell at Western Carolina in the FCS for his first two seasons of college ball, with 250 carries for 1,723 yards and 17 touchdowns and 42 catches for 495 yards and on touchdown in 18 games.
He rushed 119 times for 826 yards and four touchdowns, while making 21 catches for 212 yards and one touchdown in 10 games as true freshman in 2022. He increased his production in 2023 as a sophomore, with 131 carries for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns along with 21 catches for 283 yards in just eight games.
Reid's best games as a sophomore came when he rushed 18 times for 167 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in a 49-14 victory over The Citadel and then posting a career-high 211 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns in a win over Chatanooga the following week.
Bell would take the job at Pitt prior to the 2024 season and wanted to bring some of his players to the program, to install his fast-paced, spread offense.
This included Reid and junior wide receiver Censere "C.J." Lee from Western Carolina, plus redshirt junior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams, who comes from San Diego State, but played for Bell at Western Carolina 2021-22 and at Division II Tusculum in the spring 2021 season.
Reid showed his talent in the season opener against Kent State at home on Aug. 31, leading Pitt with 10 rushes for 145 yards and returning a punt for a 78-yard touchdown. He also broke through the Kent State defense for a 46-yard rushing touchdown, running right past any defender that came remotely near him.
He had an even better game against Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry on the road in Week 2 on Sept. 7.
Reid finished with six catches for 106 receiving yards and a touchdown and had 19 carries for 148 yards, recording the first game a Pitt player had 100+ yards receiving and rushing. His best play came in the fourth quarter, as he took a pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein and ran 56 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead down to just two points.
He earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors for that performance, and led Pitt on a comeback, down 27-6 in the third quarter, to win 28-27, their largest comeback in more than 50 years.
Reid also earned ACC Wide Receiver of the Week honors in the 34-24 road win over North Carolina in Week 6 on Oct. 5.
He had 18 carries for 55 yards on the ground, but starred as an option in the passing game for Holstein, making 11 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
The Pitt offense struggled in the 17-15 win vs. Cal in Week 7, but Reid had a 72-yard rushing touchdown, plus one from five yards out for two scores.
He has 151 carries for 797 yards, 5.2 yards per carry, 47 catches for 564 yards and four touchdowns and 12 punt returns for 148 yards and the touchdown vs. Kent State, in 10 games this season.
Reid ranks second in the ACC and sixth in the FBS with 150.90 all-purpose yards per game. Only North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton ranks higher at 160.19 all-purpose yards per game in the ACC.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Former Pitt Walk-On Lands at Kent State
- Takeaways: Pitt Volleyball Deserving of Another Final Four
- NFL Fines Former Pitt DT
- Report: Jets Interview Former Pitt Player for GM
- WATCH: Pitt Volleyball Discusses Elite Eight Win vs. Kentucky
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt