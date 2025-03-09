Pitt Defeats Boston College in Regular Season Finale
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers ended the regular season the best way they could, demolishing Boston College, 93-67, at the Petersen Events Center.
Pitt ends a four game losing streak with this win, which includes road losses to Notre Dame, 76-72 on Feb. 22, No. 19 Louisville, 79-68 on March 1 and 71-63 to NC State on March 5, plus a home defeat to Georgia Tech, 73-67 on Feb. 25.
Both teams were tied at 4-4 in the first two minutes, but the Panthers quickly separated themselves from the Eagles, going on an 11-0 run.
Guards, senior Ishmael Leggett and freshman Brandin "Beebah" Cummings hit back-to-back 3-pointers, then Cummings made three straight free throws, while junior forward Cameron Corhen scored a layup.
Pitt dominated the rest of the first half, building leads of 18-6, 30-12, 39-17 and then finishing up with a 48-19 lead over Boston College.
The 29-point lead served as the biggest halftime lead of the season for the Panthers and their biggest since they held a 52-22 lead over the Jacksonville Dolphins on Nov. 17, 2023.
The Panthers had seven players score in the period, with Leggett leading with 11 points and Corhen adding 10 points. Freshman guard Amsal Delalić scored seven points off the bench and Cummings scored nine points himself, making his third start of the season.
Pitt forced nine turnovers from Boston College in the first half, which they turned into 15 points, while committing just two turnovers themselves.
The Eagles also shot terribly in the period, going 7-for-25 from the field, 28.0%, 1-for-11 from 3-point range, 9.1%, and 4-for-8 from the foul line.
Panthers sophomore guard Jaland Lowe, who scores the most points for the team, had just four free throws, dishing out five assists.
Boston College played better in the second half, shooting above 50%, but Pitt still kept a commanding lead, as they shot over 50% themselves.
Cummings continued his soid play in the second half, with seven points in the first five minutes on a 3-pointer, a jumper and a layup. Lowe also got going, with 11 points and four field goals.
Pitt also brought on former walk-on in junior forward Vason Stevenson, who came on the court and made both of his free throw attempts. Reserves in forwards, freshman Amdy Ndiaye and redshirt freshman forward Marlon Barnes Jr. also got in the game late, with Barnes making a 3-pointer.
Pitt will play in the First Round of the ACC Tournament on March 12, with their opponent still not finalized.
